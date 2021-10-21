Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea, T20 World Cup 2021, LIVE Cricket Score

Toss report: Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad won the toss and elected to bat against Papua New Guinea in their bid to reach the Super 12s of the Twenty20 World Cup on Thursday.

The Tigers remain unchanged from their previous win over Oman in Group B of the first round in Muscat.

"Looks like a very good wicket to bat on, so (we) would like to put a good total on the board," Mahmudullah said at the toss.

"We have had a good chat, we have a good team and haven't played our best game yet."

Bangladesh will go through to the next round if they win and Scotland beat Oman in the day's second match. A loss though would then bring it down to net rate.

Papua New Guinea captain Assad Vala said they will play with a lot of freedom in what could be their final match of the tournament.

"Nothing to lose and we have a lot of freedom to give it everything," said Vala.

PNG have lost both their group matches and must win to have any hope of making it into the main event.

"We haven't batted well for 20 overs and we'll look to do that today," said Vala.

They have made two changes with Hiri Hiri and Damien Ravu included in the team.

Teams

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Papua New Guinea: Lega Siaka, Assad Vala (capt), Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Simon Atai, Hiri Hiri, Norman Vanua, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Chad Soper, Kabua Morea, Damien Ravu.

With inputs from AFP