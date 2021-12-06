Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Rain washes out third day's play of the 2nd Test in Dhaka

  Agence France-Presse
  December 6th, 2021
  • 14:15:46 IST

Rain triggered by a weakened cyclone washed out the third day of the second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Dhaka on Monday.

Match officials called off play at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium at 2:00pm, with no chance of the weather improving for the day.

Only 63.2 overs of play were possible over the first two days with Pakistan reaching 188-2 in their first innings, with skipper Babar Azam batting on 71 alongside Azhar Ali on 52.

Taijul Islam picked up both wickets to fall.

Pakistan lead the two-Test series 1-0 after winning the first encounter in Chittagong by eight wickets.

