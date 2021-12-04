Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Babar Azam's unbeaten 60 helps visitors recover from shaky start in 2nd Test

  • The Associated Press
  • December 4th, 2021
  • 21:52:14 IST

Dhaka: Skipper Babar Azam hit a half-century to help Pakistan recover from early trouble and reach 161-2 against Bangladesh on the opening day of the second Test, which was halted several times for bad light and rain on Saturday.

The bad light finally ended play with Babar batting on 60 and Azhar Ali on 36.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam (2-49) bowled brilliantly in the morning session to put Bangladesh on top after the visitors seemed headed toward a big score.

Openers Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique brought up 50-run partnership in the first hour as Babar elected to bat first after winning the toss.

Babar Azam and Azhar Ali shared an unbeaten 91-run stand to guide Pakistan to 161/2 at stumps on Day 1 of the 2nd Test against Bangladesh. Image credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB

Babar Azam and Azhar Ali shared an unbeaten 91-run stand to guide Pakistan to 161/2 at stumps on Day 1 of the 2nd Test against Bangladesh. Image credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB

Abid struck the first three boundaries of the day as the Bangladeshi pacers erred their length. Shafique hit the lone six of the day off Taijul to join Abid in lighting up the scoreboard.

But Taijul broke the 59-run partnership, denying the pair’s third century-opening stand as his straight delivery rattled the stump of Shafique on 25.

After his 133 and 91 in the first Test, Abid had appeared set for another big score but fell for 39 when Taijul again struck with a straight delivery that didn’t turn as much as he expected.

Babar and Azhar survived several tricky moments at the outset of their innings, particularly against Taijul.

The hosts could have swung the momentum had Khaled Ahmed not put down a tough chance, offered by Babar on 39 off left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan’s bowling.

Babar then guided a length delivery of offspinner Mehidy Hasan for a couple to reach his 19th test 50 off 75 balls.

Azhar, meanwhile, looked shaky and was hit on his helmet by a bouncer of pacer Ebadot Hossain. But he continued to bat to accompany Babar in steadying the innings.

Updated Date: December 04, 2021 21:52:14 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Highlights, Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20I at, Full cricket score: Visitors clinch thriller to complete series sweep
First Cricket News

Highlights, Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20I at, Full cricket score: Visitors clinch thriller to complete series sweep

Follow lives scores from Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20I on our blog here.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman's unbeaten 57 in second T20I propels visitors to series win
First Cricket News

Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman's unbeaten 57 in second T20I propels visitors to series win

Fakhar hit 57 off 51 balls and put on 85 runs with Mohammad Rizwan (39) for the second wicket, guiding Pakistan to 109-2 in 18.1 overs.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Visitors in charge, 145/0 in 1st Test after Hasan Ali claims five-for
First Cricket News

Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Visitors in charge, 145/0 in 1st Test after Hasan Ali claims five-for