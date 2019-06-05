Hello and welcome to the coverage of Match 9 of 2019 World Cup between Bangladesh and New Zealand at The Oval. Match starts at 6 PM IST. Follow this space for live scores and updates...

Two teams, high on confidence after victories in their respective openers will lock horns at the Oval Today. New Zealand are coming into the match on the back of win against Sri Lanka while Bangladesh enter the contest after the high of having beaten South Africa.

In their last match, New Zealand made short work of Sri Lanka by bundling them out for 136 and chasing the target down with almost 34 overs to spare. That helped them start off with a bang in the net run rate column as well.

New Zealand's pace battery led by Matt Henry scythed through the Sri Lankan batting line-up to bundle them out for 136. Henry destroyed the top order while Lockie Ferguson ran through the middle order as Sri Lanka never recovered from losing regular wickets. Kiwi openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro then smashed half-centuries to chase the total down in just 16.1 over.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, had to battle a little bit hard against South Africa. The senior pros led from the front as Shakib Al Hasan hit 75 and Mushfiqur Rahim scored 78 along with Mahmudullah who provided a late surge to propel Bangladesh to 330 after being put into bat by the Proteas at The Oval.

The Bangladesh bowlers then got into the act and restricted the Proteas to 309 with Mustafizur chipping in with three wickets. It was Bangladesh's second win over South Africa in World Cups after 2007.

The Oval is all set for the contest. Don't go anywhere. The toss is not far away.

South Africa's title hopes suffered a major blow after Dale Steyn had been ruled out of the ongoing tournament without even playing a game, the news arriving a day before the team's fixture against India at Southampton. Telford Vice sheds light on the significance of the event, and how Steyn deserved a better exit from what surely was his last appearance in the mega-event.

TOSS : New Zealand win the toss and skipper Kane Williamson opts to bowl first.

Kane Williamson, New Zealand skipper : The training's been good. They're progressing nicely. There was a nice balance in the side the last time, and we're going with the same team.

Mashrafe Mortaza, Bangladesh skipper : We would've liked to bowl as well. We have a good mix of youth and experience, and hopefully they will deliver today. We are playing the same team.

"Third game at this venue. First game at this particular pitch. It's a fresh pitch with a good, even covering of coarse grass. I see tennis-ball bounce on this surface. How will New Zealand bat against finger-spinners, who have a lot of role to play," says Nasser Hussain in his analysis of the surface at The Oval.

The battle between Trent Boult and Tamim Iqbal was great to watch all throughout the New Zealand season, and it's going to be the first battle we get to witness.

If there's any life in the pitch it's likely to be early on, so Williamson has given his bowlers the best chance to make early inroads.

This was a big toss for New Zealand to win.

Alright then. The teams and their supporters have sung their respective national anthems, which then is followed by the Bangladeshi openers — Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar — walking out to the centre. Matt Henry has the brand new ball in hand, bowling from the Vauxhall End.

FOUR ! Tamim collects the first runs of the Bangladesh innings with a flick towards the fine leg fence. This was a full delivery angling into the left-hander's pads, and the veteran batsman was quick to get into the shot. BAN 4/0

Ross Taylor is playing his 400th international match for New Zealand. He becomes the third player to achieve the feat for New Zealand after Daniel Vettori (437) and Brendon McCullum (432).

Shakib Al Hasan is playing his 200th ODI and becomes the third Bangladesh player after Mashrafe Mortaza and Mushfiqur Rahim to achieve the feat.

Four conceded by Henry in the first over of the innings, with Tamim playing a stylish flick towards the fine leg fence to get his team off the mark. Sarkar is yet to face a delivery at the other end.

Trent Boult charges in from the Pavilion End, where he's getting a bit of a breeze that should aid him in getting some movement. Sarkar, meanwhile gets off the mark right away, nudging the ball towards third man for a single. Tamim then sets off for a run after getting beaten by a couple of outswingers. Sarkar keeps the strike with a single off the last delivery. Three off Boult's first over.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has set his sights on a memorable 200th one-day international as his side chase a second successive World Cup win against New Zealand on Wednesday.

Shakib was the key man when Bangladesh upset South Africa by 21 runs in their opening match on Sunday.

His composed 75 helped steer Bangladesh to their highest one-day international total of 330 for six before the spinner took 1-50 to restrict South Africa to 309-8.

That wicket made Shakib only the fifth player behind Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya, South African Jacques Kallis, and Pakistan pair Shahid Afridi and Abdul Razzaq to reach the landmark of 5,000 runs and 250 wickets in ODIs.

The 32-year-old's next challenge comes at the Oval against a New Zealand side who crushed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in their opening match.

Shakib has experience of upsetting the Black Caps after inspiring their five-wicket win over New Zealand in the 2017 Champions Trophy with the most recent of his seven ODI hundreds.

Bangladesh missed Shakib when a finger injury ruled him out of the ODI series in New Zealand earlier this year, in which they were routed 3-0 by the hosts and the all-rounder hopes Bangladesh will put up a tougher fight against New Zealand this time.

"Building up to this World Cup, we knew what challenges we might face. We prepared well, so that gave us a lot of confidence and belief. We came to this World Cup wanting to do well," he said.

"We are up for the challenge but at the same time we are relaxed. We knew we had the skill to beat big teams.

"I think that we are in a good place, mentally. I think if we can continue in this manner, we can go a long way in the tournament."

Shakib will become only the third Bangladesh player to play 200 or more ODIs, behind skipper Mashrafe Mortaza (210) and Mushfiqur Rahim (206).

Squads:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed, Mosaddek Hossain

New Zealand: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi

