Interesting decision by Mortaza to bring the off spinner on from the end with the wind taking the ball into the right hander. That works against the drift created with an off-break, takes away the ability of an arm-ball to get an outside edge and allows the batsmen to hit with the spin and the breeze.

OUT! Guptill is gone, Shakib strikes on the first ball of his spell, as Guptill tried to come out and loft him over long, hit the ball in the air and was caught by Tamim. Guptill c Tamim b Shakib 25(14)

FOUR! Next ball after the wicket and Munro dances down the track to Shakib and hits him over the bowler for a boundary.

Golden touch of Shakib. Whatever he does turns into gold. Comes in to bowl, removes Guptill. Then almost caught next batter Kane Williamson in front of the stumps. Close shave for Kane but he was safe. Bangladesh though lose their only review.

FOUR! Fifty comes up for Kiwis. Hasan bowls from round the wicket, flights, Munro's eyes lightens up and he heaved it to square leg boundary for four runs.

Hasan continues. He is doing a fine job now. Got hit for a boundary but that also could have been a chance for the square leg fielder. Seven off the over and fifty up for New Zealand in just 7 overs.

Shakib continues. Finishes the over in a jiffy. That is a skill too in limited-overs cricket, to not give too much time to batsmen to think between the balls. Just 1 off the over.

Hasan continues. Wicket-to-wicket line, bowls two dots to Munro, before the batsman comes out and takes one at the deep cover region. Pressure-creating deliveries these are. Another good over for Bangladesh. Just 2 off it.

There might be a couple of reasons for this. He might be worried about the risk of lbw, or trying to create space to hit through the off side. But I wonder if he's tying to get Shakib to bowl a more leg stump line, to allow Munro to hit with the spin over the legside.

OUT! This was always on the cards. Munro is always looking for big shots and a couple of dots in the last few overs led to this shot, he saw the flight and hit it towards the mid-wicket region, Hasan at short mid-wicket took a good diving catch. Munro c Mehidy Hasan b Shakib 24(34)

Shakib continues. Slowly and steadily, Williamson was settling down here but Munro decided to make all the runs himself and fell in the process. Bad shot and he is gone. Shakib gets another wicket. Already a contender for Man of the Match. Lovely catch by Mehidy Hasan as well diving forward.

FOUR! Typical Ross Taylor, half-volley given and he drives it through point for a beautiful-looking four

Mortaza brings himself back after Bangladesh picked two key wickets. But he continues to go either too full or too short. Ross Taylor starts off with a boundary. Bangladesh need to keep it tight. Five from the over.

FOUR! Comes down the wicket and hits it over the mid-wicket to add four more runs to Kiwis' score

Bizarre. Absolutely bizarre, first from Kane Williamson and then from Mushfiqur Rahim. Williamson was ball-watching as Taylor hit to mid-on fielder and ran. Williamson replied late, then started off, before he could reach the crease, the ball did but Rahim, dislodged the bails from his hand before he could collecting the ball. One more close run-out chance and then the ball hit the inside edge off Taylor's bat but did not hit the stumps. Phew, what an over.

Mortaza continues. Better over from the skipper. Just 3 off it. Bangladesh more such overs from his side.

Taylor opened the door for Bangladesh, but Bangladesh failed to go through it.

Ross Taylor has a reputation for being a bad judge of a run. He's just given a couple of opportunities for Bangladesh to get him or Williamson short of the crease, but Bangladesh couldn't capitalise.

Grab your popcorn and be hooked to this match. Shakib is bowling some dramatic overs here. Another run-out chance but good body stretch from Taylor saved him. Four from the over.

FOUR! Short ball and Taylor latches on it, pulls it away through mid-wicket for four. There was no protection in the deep for this shot.

Mohammad Saifuddin, right-arm fast medium, brought into the attack. Kane has not looked at his best so far. A couple of run-out chances, LBW appeals and edges flying behind the stumps. He already has got a second chance courtesy of Rahim. Should make it count. Taylor collects four off the last ball.

Williamson and Taylor still not too confident about the running between wickets. Williamson is looking a bit shaken up as well. It seems the few close calls still playing on his mind. Three off the over.

FOUR! Lovely from Williamson, that is more like it, rocks back and hits it to sweeper cover boundary for four runs

Mehidy Hasan brought back into the attack. Lovely shot from Williamson for four runs, should give him a lot of confidence on this track. Five off the over. Drinks called.

FOUR! Excellent timing and placement from Taylor. Flight from Shakib and slightly over-pitched it but it still was to be driven through the covers for four

Shakib continues. Mortaza is going all guns blazing for the wicket, giving Shakib more and more opportunities in this spell. But runs have started to come in fours now for NZ. Worries for Bangladesh.

The Fizz is back on. Hundred came up for Kiwis in the last over. Fifty-run stand comes up between Williamson and Taylor. The news will hurt Rahim. NZ cruising now. No trouble whatsoever.

FOUR! Taylor cuts and cuts well off Mosaddek, this goes trough backward point and the deep point fielder gave it a charge but could not save the boundary.

Ross Taylor seems to have put his early wobbles behind him. He's starting to look composed at the wicket, and suddenly has a lot of time. Bangladesh have tried to bowl outside off stump, and Taylor has been happy to show everybody that he's very, very good at the cut shot.

Already counting how many bowlers there are in Bangladesh's ranks as Mosaddek comes into attack for the first time. Gentle off-spinners from him, cut away by Taylor for four runs on the first ball. Good comeback. 1 off the next 5.

Look who we have at The Oval today...

Oh-ho! A few balls travelled to the fielders inside the circle on the off side on just one bounce and it kept the Bangladesh fans on their toes as oohs and ahhs came out from their hearts though their mouth. Edge flew off Williamson's bat to third man. Two off the Mustafizur over.

Meanwhile, India have got their campaign off to a dominant start, beating a depleted South African side by six wickets in their opening encounter at Southampton earlier this evening. Rohit Sharma (122 not out) and Yuzvendra Chahal (4/51) led the way for India with bat and ball respectively. Read the full report here .

Mosaddek continues. A quiet over from him. Taylor and Williamson happy to deal in singles and doubles. Taylor approaching fifty now. NZ comfortable in this chase so far. 4 off the over.

FOUR! Mustafizur gives width to Taylor, who cuts it away for a boundary through the left of deep backward point.

Mustafizur continues and he is bowling some looseners here, giving width to Taylor from round the wicket. He will cut you all day. All day. Bangladesh losing the track here. Williamson nicked off the last ball but fell short of the keeper. Rahim again in action. However, nobody noticed it.

This is a very good innings from Taylor. He has looked very assured in the middle, surely more than Williamson, who is 32 off 57 balls now. Camera cuts to some Bangladesh fans sleeping. Been such a phase of match.

FOUR! Short and wide, Taylor jumps and cuts, hits the ball to deep point and hey, this is also his half-century, his 48th. He has arrived.

Taylor has played a great knock here. He has made runs for himself and also let Williamson take his time and settle down easily. He is hitting boundaries every now and then and taking quick singles. Great job by the 35-year-old.

Shakib Al Hasan back on. Bangladesh still have more than 100 runs to defend but already the fans at the stadium have begun to predict a loss as suggested by the body language. Shakis needs to deliver now for them. Just 1 off the over. New Zealand need 106 runs.

Saifuddin returns to the attack. Substitute fielder Liton Das kept busy at deep square leg region, diving to save fours. His effort has lifted the spirits of the fans as well. More noise now. 6 off the over. New Zealand need exactly 100 runs.

Shakib continues. 150 up for New Zealand. Williamson inching closer to fifty. Shakib done with his 9 overs. Worries for Bangladesh as target comes down below 100. 95 to get.

Saifuddin continues. The last ball of the over rose from good length to Williamson and hit his inside edge, surprising him. New Zealand cruise towards the target. Batsmen not perturbed by the bowling at all. New Zealand need 92 runs.

FOUR! This is a beautiful shot, flight from Hasan from round the wicket, Taylor right behind the shot, as he plays an inside-out shot through the extra cover region.

100-run stand comes up between Williamson and Taylor, The way Taylor is playing he deserves a 100 too today and it seems possible as well. Lack of creativity from Bangladesh bowling. Nothing happening for their bowlers. New Zealand need 87 runs.

However, as the innings has gone on, he's started to get a little more fluency. Getting time in the middle may be the best thing for him with regards to the rest of the tournament.

While Ross Taylor is looking untroubled, Kane Williamson has looked at times like he almost doesn't know which end of the bat to hold. Williamson has traditionally been very good at hitting gaps, but today he's picked out the fielders regularly.

Saifuddin continues. New Zealand doing it without having any issues at the moment. Bangladesh fielders have their shoulders down. No energy in the field. Need to cheer up and work hard for the wicket. New Zealand need 85 runs.

OUT! Kane Williamson is gone. Came down the track and was looking to go straighter but the bottom hand came off his bat and he ended up giving a simple catch to the fielder at cow corner. Big wicket for Bangladesh. Williamson c Mosaddek Hossain b Mehidy Hasan 40(72)

OUT! Latham is gone. Short ball, nothing ball really, Latham rocks back and hit it straight to the deep mid-wicket fielder. He looked down and disgusted after he hit the shot, he knew he was out. Bangladesh believe again . Latham c Saifuddin b Mehidy Hasan 0(4)

Hasan gets Williamson on the first ball of the over. New Zealand were still ahead but the wicket has raised hopes for Bangladeshis. Tom Latham, left-hand bat, came in to bat and straightaway Mortaza put one slip. The next ball turns away from Latham, inches from his bat. Peach. Then, two balls later, Latham plays a fault shot, getting out. Bangladesh are back in this.

Camera cuts to NZ dressing room as Mosaddek bowls. Williamson is seen sitting gutted inside. Two quick wickets have fallen and it has given Bangladesh hope again. Moments ago, Kiwis were cruising but now the game is back hangining in balance. Jimmy Neesham joins Taylor. New Zealand need 81 runs.

TOSS : New Zealand win the toss and skipper Kane Williamson opts to bowl first.

BOWLED EM ! Henry beats Sarkar's defense, and rattles the stumps to draw first blood for the Black Caps in their second outing of the tournament! Sarkar's entertaining run-a-ball cameo comes to an end! BAN 45/1

OUT ! Ferguson makes good use of the short stuff, incuding a thick leading edge from Tamim that results in the easiest of catches to Boult, who moves forward from the midwicket region. BAN 60/2

OUT ! Mix-up between Mushfiqur and Shakib, and the former has to head back to the pavilion after being sent back by his partner, and falling short of the striker's end by quite some distance. BAN 110/3

Fifty up for Shakib Al Hasan in his 200th ODI appearance ! Collects three runs in the third delivery of Santner's fourth over to bring up the milestone, which is his fourth in the last five innings. BAN 135/3

OUT ! De Grandhomme gets the big wicket of Shakib Al Hasan, who has to depart for 64 after nicking the ball to the keeper off an under-edge! BAN 151/4

OUT ! Henry strikes again, this time removing the set Mithun for 26! Mithun took a couple of steps forward and was attempting to heave the ball towards the leg side. Ends up top-edging the ball to de Grandhomme at fine leg. BAN 179/5

OUT ! Bangladesh lose their sixth wicket! Mahmudullah was struggling to score quickly over the last few overs, and out came a shot of frustration. Miscues straight to Williamson at mid off. BAN 197/6

OUT ! Mosaddek falls for 11, getting caught by Guptill at long on! He tries to emulate Saifuddin, who's going big at the other end, and ends up mistiming his slog. Boult finally gets a wicket after a bit of a wait. BAN 224/7

OUT ! Boult follows up a slower ball from a short one to Mehidy. The batsman ends up nicking it to the keeper after shuffling down the track and attempting to pull it. Boult collects his 150th wicket in 81 ODI appearances! BAN 235/8

OUT ! Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza lasts just two deliveries, getting caught by Boult at third man while getting a thick bottom edge off a full delivery from Henry. BAN 244/9

BOWLED EM ! Henry collects two-in-two, finishing with 4/47 with Saifuddin being the last man dismissed,, missing a full delivery from the pacer and getting his stumps rattled in the process. Bangladesh are bowled out for 244 !

OUT! Guptill is gone, Shakib strikes on the first ball of his spell, as Guptill tried to come out and loft him over long, hit the ball in the air and was caught by Tamim. Guptill c Tamim b Shakib 25(14)

OUT! This was always on the cards. Munro is always looking for big shots and a couple of dots in the last few overs led to this shot, he saw the flight and hit it towards the mid-wicket region, Hasan at short mid-wicket took a good diving catch. Munro c Mehidy Hasan b Shakib 24(34)

FOUR! Comes down the wicket and hits it over the mid-wicket to add four more runs to Kiwis' score

FOUR! Short and wide, Taylor jumps and cuts, hits the ball to deep point and hey, this is also his half-century, his 48th. He has arrived.

100-run stand comes up between Williamson and Taylor, The way Taylor is playing he deserves a 100 too today and it seems possible as well. Lack of creativity from Bangladesh bowling. Nothing happening for their bowlers. New Zealand need 87 runs.

OUT! Kane Williamson is gone. Came down the track and was looking to go straighter but the bottom hand came off his bat and he ended up giving a simple catch to the fielder at cow corner. Big wicket for Bangladesh. Williamson c Mosaddek Hossain b Mehidy Hasan 40(72)

OUT! Latham is gone. Short ball, nothing ball really, Latham rocks back and hit it straight to the deep mid-wicket fielder. He looked down and disgusted after he hit the shot, he knew he was out. Bangladesh believe again . Latham c Saifuddin b Mehidy Hasan 0(4)

Hasan gets Williamson on the first ball of the over. New Zealand were still ahead but the wicket has raised hopes for Bangladeshis. Tom Latham, left-hand bat, came in to bat and straightaway Mortaza put one slip. The next ball turns away from Latham, inches from his bat. Peach. Then, two balls later, Latham plays a fault shot, getting out. Bangladesh are back in this.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 9 Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Updates: Camera cuts to NZ dressing room as Mosaddek bowls. Williamson is seen sitting gutted inside. Two quick wickets have fallen and it has given Bangladesh hope again. Moments ago, Kiwis were cruising but now the game is back hanging in balance. Jimmy Neesham joins Taylor. New Zealand need 81 runs.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 9 Bangladesh vs New Zealand at the Kennington Oval in London, Preview:

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has set his sights on a memorable 200th one-day international as his side chase a second successive World Cup win against New Zealand on Wednesday.

Shakib was the key man when Bangladesh upset South Africa by 21 runs in their opening match on Sunday.

His composed 75 helped steer Bangladesh to their highest one-day international total of 330 for six before the spinner took 1-50 to restrict South Africa to 309-8.

That wicket made Shakib only the fifth player behind Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya, South African Jacques Kallis, and Pakistan pair Shahid Afridi and Abdul Razzaq to reach the landmark of 5,000 runs and 250 wickets in ODIs.

The 32-year-old's next challenge comes at the Oval against a New Zealand side who crushed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in their opening match.

Shakib has experience of upsetting the Black Caps after inspiring their five-wicket win over New Zealand in the 2017 Champions Trophy with the most recent of his seven ODI hundreds.

Bangladesh missed Shakib when a finger injury ruled him out of the ODI series in New Zealand earlier this year, in which they were routed 3-0 by the hosts and the all-rounder hopes Bangladesh will put up a tougher fight against New Zealand this time.

"Building up to this World Cup, we knew what challenges we might face. We prepared well, so that gave us a lot of confidence and belief. We came to this World Cup wanting to do well," he said.

"We are up for the challenge but at the same time we are relaxed. We knew we had the skill to beat big teams.

"I think that we are in a good place, mentally. I think if we can continue in this manner, we can go a long way in the tournament."

Shakib will become only the third Bangladesh player to play 200 or more ODIs, behind skipper Mashrafe Mortaza (210) and Mushfiqur Rahim (206).

Squads:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed, Mosaddek Hossain

New Zealand: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

With inputs from PTI