Mahmudullah collects a brace and a single off the third and fourth deliveries of the over. Drinks called on the field at the end of this over.

Both Mithun and Mahmudullah decide against taking any risks against Santner, quietly working out the singles and rotating the strikes between themselves. Three off the over.

Trent Boult brought back into the attack with the second powerplay fast approaching its conclusion. Starts a new spell on a tidy note, giving away just two singles from it.

FOUR ! Full delivery from Henry; Mithun gets down on one knee, adjusts to the right and ramps this towards the fine-leg fence for a boundary. BAN 170/4

Change from both ends, with Henry bowling from the other end. Mithun collects his second boundary, going for a ramp shot that sends the ball towards fine leg for a one-bounce four. Collects a brace two balls later. Six off the over.

FOUR ! Mithun opens the face of his bat, guiding the ball past short third man to collect his third boundary. Was a knuckle ball from Boult, which wa picked by the batsman in the end. BAN 178/4

Boult starts his seventh over with three dots, which then is followed by a leg bye and a wide. Mithun opens the face of his bat to guide the ball past short third man, collecting his third boundary, before grabbing a single off the last ball to keep the strike. Seven off the over.

OUT ! Henry strikes again, this time removing the set Mithun for 26! Mithun took a couple of steps forward and was attempting to heave the ball towards the leg side. Ends up top-edging the ball to de Grandhomme at fine leg. BAN 179/5

Henry strikes off the first delivery of his eighth over, getting rid of the set Mithun for 26. Keeps it tight for the remainder of the over, conceding just three runs, one of which is a wide. Bangladesh have now lost half their side, and will get to a score in the range of 250-260 going by their current rate, unless they get another boost from the lower order like in the last game.

Some happy Kiwis in the crowd as Santner’s bowling pressure paid off in a RUN-OUT! Mushfiqur Rahim caught in the mix-up & out for 19. Bangladesh were 110-3 after 24 overs at The Oval #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/lyX3ybjsE2

Bangladesh fans dominating the scenes in the stands but Kiwis do feature as well.

Four singles collected by Mahmudullah and Mosaddek, two singles to each, in Boult's eighth over. The left-arm pacer is yet to grab a wicket with just two overs left in his quota, though he has been on the economical side so far in the day.

Guptill hurts his left hand while putting in a dive at backward point in the penultimate delivery. His effort though, restricts Mosaddek to just a single. Just two off Ferguson's seventh over. End of the second powerplay, with Bangladesh's run rate a shade below five-an-over going into the last stretch.

Santner brought back into the attack at the start of the final powerplay. Mosaddek collects a single off the first delivery. Next ball, Mahmudullah edges the ball through the vacant slip region, coming back for a second run. Mahmudullah then drives the ball through extra cover for a single off the penultimate delivery. Four off the over.

Lovely piece of fielding by Santner at cover, diving to his left to save a possible boundary after a well-timed drive by Mosaddek. Just three runs off Ferguson's eighth over.

OUT ! Bangladesh lose their sixth wicket! Mahmudullah was struggling to score quickly over the last few overs, and out came a shot of frustration. Miscues straight to Williamson at mid off. BAN 197/6

FOUR ! Saifuddin opens the face of his bat to guide the ball behind square on the off side. Henry gives the ball a chase, but fails to prevent the boundary in the end. BAN 201/6

Single collected off each of the first two deliveries, before Mahmudullah departs after holing out to Williamson at extra cover to depart for 20. New batsman Saifuddin then gets off the mark with a boundary, guiding the ball behind square on the off side for a boundary. Seven off the over. 200 up for the 'Tigers' in the meantime.

Saifuddin collects a single off the first delivery. Mosaddek edges a slower ball from Ferguson to the keeper, with the ball falling just short of Latham's gloves. Single to Mosaddek off the fourth ball, guiding the ball to third man. Saifuddin flicks a full delivery towards square leg, collecting all but one run. Three off the over.

New Zealand have set some good fields and bowled some good lines, and in doing so have shackled the middle order of Bangladesh. At 151/3 off 30 overs, Bangladesh were in control, they are now well behind.

If they were scoring lots of boundaries, that wouldn't be too bad, but without the big scores, it's been like they're batting in quicksand.

In the 11 overs since drinks, Bangladesh have only scored 25 singles.

SIX ! Santner's last ball of the day is smacked over the midwicket fence for a maximum by Saifuddin. BAN 215/6

Single off the first two deliveries, followed by a brace to Saifuddin in the third delivery. Santner's last ball of the day is smashed beyond the midwicket fence for a maximum. 10 runs off the over. Santner signs off with figures of 1/41.

FOUR ! Hammered towards the midwicket fence by Saifuddin, who's starting to boost Bangladesh's scoring rate at the moment. BAN 223/6

Eight conceded by Ferguson in his last over of the day, finishing with figures of 1/40, including a boundary to Saifuddin off the penultimate delivery that is smacked towards the midwicket fence.

OUT ! Mosaddek falls for 11, getting caught by Guptill at long on! He tries to emulate Saifuddin, who's going big at the other end, and ends up mistiming his slog. Boult finally gets a wicket after a bit of a wait. BAN 224/7

Boult returns to the attack in the 47th over, and prises out Mosaddek, who perishes while attempting to boost the scoring rate, offering Guptill a catch at long on. Five runs and a wicket off this over. The 250-mark very much in sight for the Bangladeshis with three overs to go after this.

Henry returns for one final burst with the ball. New batsman Mehidy collects two doubles in the first three deliveries of the over to keep the scoreboard ticking. Quick singles collected off the next two balls. Bye collected off the last delivery. Seven conceded by Henry in his penultimate over.

OUT ! Boult follows up a slower ball from a short one to Mehidy. The batsman ends up nicking it to the keeper after shuffling down the track and attempting to pull it. Boult collects his 150th wicket in 81 ODI appearances! BAN 235/8

FOUR ! Not quite what Boult was hoping when he fired a well-directed yorker at Saifuddin, who gets an inside edge that sends the ball running away to the fine leg fence. BAN 244/8

Boult collects his 150th ODI wicket by getting Mehidy caught behind off the second delivery. He however, ends up leaking nine runs off his final over, with Saifuddin collecting a boundary off the penultimate delivery off a well-directed yorker. He finishes with 2/44 from his quota of overs.

OUT ! Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza lasts just two deliveries, getting caught by Boult at third man while getting a thick bottom edge off a full delivery from Henry. BAN 244/9

BOWLED EM ! Henry collects two-in-two, finishing with 4/47 with Saifuddin being the last man dismissed,, missing a full delivery from the pacer and getting his stumps rattled in the process. Bangladesh are bowled out for 244 !

The final over of the Bangladesh lasts just two deliveries as Henry removes both Mortaza and Saifuddin off successive deliveries, with Bangladesh getting bowled out six short of the 250-run mark. Henry finishes as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/47.

"Probably a little slower than what we thought. Got to watch out for their bowlers. A little bit of drift out there, a bit of wind, which is nice. Maybe a little bit below par that, but they've got some class bowlers. We've got to be smart," says New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner at the end of the innings.

Alright then, Martin Guptill and Colin Munro come out to begin the chase of 245. Mashrafe Mortaza bowls the first over.

FOUR! Short ball, no pace on it, Guptill rock back and pulls it away for a boundary through mid-wicket. Starts off the innings with a four.

Mortaza bowls the first over and it seems Guptill wants to finish this early. Bad first ball from the captain, half-tracker, no pace on it and Guptill would not have asked for a better start to the innings than that. Seven runs off the over.

SIX! Mehidy Hasan bowls from the other end, loopy delivery, Guptill sits and whacks it over the cow corner for a massive six

Mehidy Hasan, right-arm off break, bowls from the other end and what a start for him as well. Guptill smashes him out of the park on just the first ball. He is looking at ease at the moment. But Munro is not. He lacks confidence against spinners and it can be seen here as well. 8 off the over.

FOUR! That is poor ball. Was meant to be hit. Mortaza goes short again and at his pace, it was a gift to Guptill, who rattled the advertising hoardings with the pull shot

FOUR! Munro now hits his first boundary, good ball, rising up to the batsman, who with good hand and eye coordination hit it through the off side for four runs.

Mortaza continues and he is looking completely out of touch with the ball in hand. Two boundaries hit and good for Kiwis that one of them came off the bat of Munro, who wanted to find the middle part of the ball hit the ball.

FOUR! Swept for Four. Guptill has decided he won't stop here. Hasan pitches it full and he sweeps well to collect a boundary

Hasan continues. Hit for a boundary on the first ball but made a good comeback. Just 1 off the next 5 balls. That makes it five from the over. NZ openers comfortable in the middle.

FOUR! Mustafizur comes into the attack and gets creamed by Munro. Width given to him and he smashes it through the covers for a boundary

Captain Mortaza takes himself off the attack and rightly so. Bangladesh don't have a big total on the board, Mustafizur Rahman replaces him. NZ have scored another boundary. B'desh need to stop this brisk run-scoring.

Interesting decision by Mortaza to bring the off spinner on from the end with the wind taking the ball into the right hander. That works against the drift created with an off-break, takes away the ability of an arm-ball to get an outside edge and allows the batsmen to hit with the spin and the breeze.

OUT! Guptill is gone, Shakib strikes on the first ball of his spell, as Guptill tried to come out and loft him over long, hit the ball in the air and was caught by Tamim. Guptill c Tamim b Shakib 25(14)

FOUR! Next ball after the wicket and Munro dances down the track to Shakib and hits him over the bowler for a boundary.

Golden touch of Shakib. Whatever he does turns into gold. Comes in to bowl, removes Guptill. Then almost caught next batter Kane Williamson in front of the stumps. Close shave for Kane but he was safe. Bangladesh though lose their only review.

TOSS : New Zealand win the toss and skipper Kane Williamson opts to bowl first.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has set his sights on a memorable 200th one-day international as his side chase a second successive World Cup win against New Zealand on Wednesday.

Shakib was the key man when Bangladesh upset South Africa by 21 runs in their opening match on Sunday.

His composed 75 helped steer Bangladesh to their highest one-day international total of 330 for six before the spinner took 1-50 to restrict South Africa to 309-8.

That wicket made Shakib only the fifth player behind Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya, South African Jacques Kallis, and Pakistan pair Shahid Afridi and Abdul Razzaq to reach the landmark of 5,000 runs and 250 wickets in ODIs.

The 32-year-old's next challenge comes at the Oval against a New Zealand side who crushed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in their opening match.

Shakib has experience of upsetting the Black Caps after inspiring their five-wicket win over New Zealand in the 2017 Champions Trophy with the most recent of his seven ODI hundreds.

Bangladesh missed Shakib when a finger injury ruled him out of the ODI series in New Zealand earlier this year, in which they were routed 3-0 by the hosts and the all-rounder hopes Bangladesh will put up a tougher fight against New Zealand this time.

"Building up to this World Cup, we knew what challenges we might face. We prepared well, so that gave us a lot of confidence and belief. We came to this World Cup wanting to do well," he said.

"We are up for the challenge but at the same time we are relaxed. We knew we had the skill to beat big teams.

"I think that we are in a good place, mentally. I think if we can continue in this manner, we can go a long way in the tournament."

Shakib will become only the third Bangladesh player to play 200 or more ODIs, behind skipper Mashrafe Mortaza (210) and Mushfiqur Rahim (206).

Squads:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed, Mosaddek Hossain

New Zealand: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi

With inputs from PTI