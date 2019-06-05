FOUR ! Short from Boult, and Tamim pulls this towards the square-leg fence! One bounce and over the boundary rope! BAN 43/0

De Grandhomme pulls off a fine diving effort at fine leg, after Sarkar whips a back-of-length delivery in the second delivery of Boult's fourth over, saving a couple of runs for his side. Single to Sarkar in the next delivery. Tamim then pulls a short ball from the left-arm pacer towards the square-leg fence for a boundary, before collecting a single off the last delivery. Eight off the over.

BOWLED EM ! Henry beats Sarkar's defense, and rattles the stumps to draw first blood for the Black Caps in their second outing of the tournament! Sarkar's entertaining run-a-ball cameo comes to an end! BAN 45/1

Tamim collects a single off the first delivery. Henry strikes two balls later, beating Sarkar's defense and rattling his stumps to end the opening stand at the 45-run mark. Out walks top-ranked all-rounder SHakib Al Hasan at No 3 and he gets off the mark with a single straightaway. Excellent over from the right-arm pacer, conceding just two runs while breaking the opening stand.

The delivery itself from Matt Henry wasn't a particularly good one, a straight ball with a scrambled seam that Soumya Sarkar just missed.

Bangladesh had scored off 12 of the 15 balls leading up to that wicket, and were really starting to take the momentum.

That wicket comes just in time for New Zealand.

Boult starts the last over of the first powerplay with a couple of dots, before Shakib collects a brace with a clip through square leg. He then takes a quick single off the last delivery. Bangladesh collect 49 runs for the loss of Sarkar's wicket in the first 10 overs, a positive start for the 'Tigers'.

Five runs collected in Henry's sixth over, including a brace to Shakib in the third delivery of the over which brings up the fifty for the Bangladeshis.

Lockie Ferguson brought in place of Trent Boult in the first bowling change of the innings so far. Starts off on a tight note, conceding a single each to Tamim and Shakib.

Tamim struggled to time the ball for the first 3 balls of de Grandhomme's over, and the change in pace may well have played a part in that.

The contrast between de Grandhomme's medium pace and Ferguson's lightening pace is a real asset for New Zealand.

Change from both ends now, with Colin de Grandhomme replacing Matt Henry. Dot off each of his first three deliveries followed by a single off the next three. Bangladesh are once again off to a good start, having made similar progress at the start of their innings in their opening game against South Africa at the same venue, eventually making a winning score of 330.

OUT ! Ferguson makes good use of the short stuff, incuding a thick leading edge from Tamim that results in the easiest of catches to Boult, who moves forward from the midwicket region. BAN 60/2

Ferguson begins his second over with a wide, before removing the other opener with a short ball, incuding a top-edge off Tamim's bat that results in an easy catch for Boult at midwicket. New batsman Mushfiqur sets off for a couple of runs after the ball brushes past his pad, running away to fine leg where it is cut off just short of the boundary. Three runs and a wicket off the over.

Tight over from CDG, with just two singles coming off the over. Appeal for lbw against Mushfiq in the fourth delivery, one in which the batsman isn't offering a shot. Skipper Williamson though, decides against reviewing it, the ball appearing to be missing off stump by a fair bit.

Another tight over express pacer Ferguson, just two runs coming off it. New Zealand, meanwhile, have tightened their grip on the proceedings after sending the two openers back to the pavilion. Bangladesh need the experienced pair at the centre to forge a fightback.

FOUR ! A welcome boundary for the Bangladeshis, the first in one for them in a while. Mushfiq pulls this towards the midwicket fence, where Boult's running to his left, having to cover a lot of ground, but ultimately falling short, the ball then rolling away to the fence. NZ 71/2

Six runs collected from the over, including a boundary to Mushfiq in the fourth delivery, heaving the ball towards te midwicket fence where the ball lands just out of Trent Boult's reach before running away to the boundary rope. Drinks signalled at the end of the over.

The plans have worked at keeping the batsmen tied up. Only 18 runs have come off the 6 overs by de Grandhomme and Ferguson.

When Shakib came to the wicket, Williamson went from having no slips to having two. Latham stood up to the wicket when de Grandhomme was bowling to Shakib, but not to Mushfiqur. When Mushfiqur came to the crease, he was greeted with a wide leg slip, and bowling at his hip.

Mushfiqur and Shakib have both experienced some success against New Zealand, and it's clear that there's been some homework done by the New Zealand camp.

Ferguson starts his fourth over with a wide. Two balls later, he cramps Mushfiq for room, the latter lobbing the ball just out of leg slip's reach, collecting a single in the end. Shakib gets a bit of an inside edge in the fourth delivery, with the ball travelling dangerously close to the stumps.Two off the over. Ferguson's conceded just seven runs from his four overs so far, dismissing Tamim along the way.

Expect Bangladesh fans to be behind the team always.

A much better over from de Grandhomme, with Mushfiq collecting a single off the first delivery of the over by guiding it towards the leg side. The run-rate has dipped for the Bangladeshis since Tamim's departure, and the pressure is increasing on them with every passing over.

FOUR ! Pulled away towards the square-leg fence by Shakib! His first boundary of the day. BAN 82/2

In the first 8 overs, only three went for less than 4 runs. In the 12 overs since then, only 3 overs have gone for more than 3 runs.

There's been a distinct change in momentum since Soumya Sarkar was dismissed.

All-rounder James Neesham is brought into the attack in the 20th over, with Williamson deciding to give his fastest pace some rest after a four-over spell. He concedes seven off his first over, including a boundary to Shakib off the last delivery, the ball racing away to the square-leg fence on the occasion.

FOUR ! Makes room for the scoop shot and sends the ball towards the fine leg boundary! Mushfiq does love that shot! BAN 88/2

Good over for the Bangladeshis, with nine runs coming off it, including a boundary to Mushfiq in the fourth delivery off a cheeky scoop shot, as well as a brace to Shakib off the last delivery.

Spin brought into play for the first time in the innings, with Williamson giving Mitch Santner the ball in the 22nd over. Starts off with three dots. Shakib gets hit on his bowling arm while putting in a dive at the non-striker's end, being sent back by Mushfiq after running nearly halfway down the pitch. The left-arm spinner starts off with a maiden.

FOUR ! Back-to-back boundaries to Shakib, this one being steered behind point, beating the man running in from third man. Neesham had switched his angle to over the wicket on this occasion. BAN 99/2

FOUR ! Shakib's broken the shackles! Hat-trick of boundaries for Shakib, who steers this one past the diving Guptill at point! BAN 103/2

Shakib decides to target Neesham in this over in order to break the shackles. And he does so by collecting a boundary off each of the first three deliveries, which then is followed by an under-pressure Neesham conceding a wide. Shakib collects a brace off the last delivery, opening the face of his bat and guiding the ball towards third man, where the fielder cuts off the ball in order to save a couple of runs for the Black Caps. Big over for the Bangladeshis, with 17 runs coming off it!

OUT ! Mix-up between Mushfiqur and Shakib, and the former has to head back to the pavilion after being sent back by his partner, and falling short of the striker's end by quite some distance. BAN 110/3

Another quality over from Santner, with just two singles coming off it along with the dismissal of Mushfiq, who walks back for 19 after getting into a tangle with Shakib, who sends him back after initially responding to the call for a single. Mohammad Mithun walks out to bat, and defends the final delivery of the over.

FOUR ! Shakib uses the extra pace on offer, tickling a back-of-length ball towards the fine leg fence to collect his fifth boundary. BAN 116/3

Williamson brings Ferguson back into the attack in order to target the new batsman. Single collected off each of the first two deliveries, which gets the new batsman Mithun off the mark. Shakib collects a boundary off the fourth, tickling a back-of-length delivery towards fine leg. Single collected off the last two balls. Eight off Ferguson's fifth over.

There probably wasn't a single delivery in the first twelve that Santner bowled that deviated more than 1 degree, but yet he managed to build pressure and that pressure contributed to the run out of Mushfiqur.

There's two ways to tell a high quality spinner - what they do when the ball is turning sharply, and what they do when the ball isn't turning at all.

Mithun guides the ball towards third man off the first ball of Santner's third over, collecting two on the occasion. Dot off each of the remaining deliveries of the over.

FOUR ! Pulled away in style towards the square leg fence by Mohammad Mithun! As stylish as it can get! BAN 130/3

Shakib heaves the ball towards the leg side for a double in the second delivery, before setting off for a single off the next delivery. Ferguson, then, struggles to maintain a tight line, conceding three consecutive wides. Mithun ends the over with a stylish pull towards the square-leg fence for a boundary. 10 off the over.

Fifty up for Shakib Al Hasan in his 200th ODI appearance ! Collects three runs in the third delivery of Santner's fourth over to bring up the milestone, which is his fourth in the last five innings. BAN 135/3

Seven runs collected in Santner's fourth over, three of those collected by Shakib off the third delivery, guiding the ball towards deep backward point to bring up his 44th ODI half-century.

FOUR ! Hammered away to square leg boundary by Shakib! De Grandhomme is off to a rough start in his new spell. BAN 141/3

FOUR ! Shakib's a bit lucky on this occasion as he gets a bit of an outside edge, with the ball flying high over the man at short third man. BAN 147/3

De Grandhomme brought back for a fresh spell. Shakib pulls the ball towards the square-leg fence with all his power, collecting his sixth boundary. Adds another to the boundary tally three balls later, edging it over the leaping fielder at short third man. A brace and a single collected aside from those two boundaries, with 11 coming off the all-rounder's sixth over.

Three singles collected from Santner's fifth over, with the Bangladeshis crossing the 150-run milestone in the process. Shakib and Mithun have boosted Bangladesh's run rate with an attacking stand that's worth 41 off just 37 balls at the end of this over. Bangladesh going at over five an over at the moment.

OUT ! De Grandhomme gets the big wicket of Shakib Al Hasan, who has to depart for 64 after nicking the ball to the keeper off an under-edge! BAN 151/4

He had survived a testing early period, and was starting to cash in. Now Bangladesh will need to rebuild, and the momentum that Shakib had built has suddenly been halted.

He had been on 14 from his first 35 balls. His next 50 runs took just 32 balls.

That was a crucial wicket for New Zealand. Shakib al Hasan has really started accelerating.

De Grandhomme nets the big fish in his seventh over, dismissing Shakib for 64, the latter getting an under-edge to get caught behind. Mahmudullah walks out at No 6, and he gets off the mark with a single right away. Four runs and a wicket from the over.

Santner continues to keep the run flow under check from his end, conceding just three runs off his sixth over. Mahmudullah keeps the strike with a single off the lat delivery, getting an inside-edge with the ball, luckily for him, missing the stumps.

Mahmudullah collects a brace and a single off the third and fourth deliveries of the over. Drinks called on the field at the end of this over.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 9 Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Updates: Santner continues to keep the run flow under check from his end, conceding just three runs off his sixth over. Mahmudullah keeps the strike with a single off the lat delivery, getting an inside-edge with the ball, luckily for him, missing the stumps.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 9 Bangladesh vs New Zealand at the Kennington Oval in London, Preview:

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has set his sights on a memorable 200th one-day international as his side chase a second successive World Cup win against New Zealand on Wednesday.

Shakib was the key man when Bangladesh upset South Africa by 21 runs in their opening match on Sunday.

His composed 75 helped steer Bangladesh to their highest one-day international total of 330 for six before the spinner took 1-50 to restrict South Africa to 309-8.

That wicket made Shakib only the fifth player behind Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya, South African Jacques Kallis, and Pakistan pair Shahid Afridi and Abdul Razzaq to reach the landmark of 5,000 runs and 250 wickets in ODIs.

The 32-year-old's next challenge comes at the Oval against a New Zealand side who crushed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in their opening match.

Shakib has experience of upsetting the Black Caps after inspiring their five-wicket win over New Zealand in the 2017 Champions Trophy with the most recent of his seven ODI hundreds.

Bangladesh missed Shakib when a finger injury ruled him out of the ODI series in New Zealand earlier this year, in which they were routed 3-0 by the hosts and the all-rounder hopes Bangladesh will put up a tougher fight against New Zealand this time.

"Building up to this World Cup, we knew what challenges we might face. We prepared well, so that gave us a lot of confidence and belief. We came to this World Cup wanting to do well," he said.

"We are up for the challenge but at the same time we are relaxed. We knew we had the skill to beat big teams.

"I think that we are in a good place, mentally. I think if we can continue in this manner, we can go a long way in the tournament."

Shakib will become only the third Bangladesh player to play 200 or more ODIs, behind skipper Mashrafe Mortaza (210) and Mushfiqur Rahim (206).

Squads:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed, Mosaddek Hossain

New Zealand: Colin Munro, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Ish Sodhi

