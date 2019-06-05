First Cricket
Bangladesh vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Live Streaming: When and where to watch today’s match score online

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand match

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 05, 2019 08:05:06 IST

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has set his sights on a memorable 200th one-day international as his side chase a second successive World Cup win against New Zealand on Wednesday.

Shakib was the key man when Bangladesh upset South Africa by 21 runs in their opening match on Sunday.

His composed 75 helped steer Bangladesh to their highest one-day international total of 330 for six before the spinner took 1-50 to restrict South Africa to 309-8.

That wicket made Shakib only the fifth player behind Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya, South African Jacques Kallis, and Pakistan pair Shahid Afridi and Abdul Razzaq to reach the landmark of 5,000 runs and 250 wickets in ODIs.

The 32-year-old's next challenge comes at the Oval against a New Zealand side who crushed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in their opening match.

Shakib has experience of upsetting the Black Caps after inspiring their five-wicket win over New Zealand in the 2017 Champions Trophy with the most recent of his seven ODI hundreds.

Bangladesh missed Shakib when a finger injury ruled him out of the ODI series in New Zealand earlier this year, in which they were routed 3-0 by the hosts and the all-rounder hopes Bangladesh will put up a tougher fight against New Zealand this time.

"Building up to this World Cup, we knew what challenges we might face. We prepared well, so that gave us a lot of confidence and belief. We came to this World Cup wanting to do well," he said.

"We are up for the challenge but at the same time we are relaxed. We knew we had the skill to beat big teams.

"I think that we are in a good place, mentally. I think if we can continue in this manner, we can go a long way in the tournament."

Shakib will become only the third Bangladesh player to play 200 or more ODIs, behind skipper Mashrafe Mortaza (210) and Mushfiqur Rahim (206).

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand match:

When will Bangladesh vs New Zealand match take place?

The match between Bangladesh and New Zealand will take place on 5 June, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand match will be played at Kennington Oval in London.

What time does the match begin?

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand fixture will begin at 6 pm IST, with toss scheduled at 5:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Tamim IqbalLiton DasShakib Al HasanSoumya SarkarMushfiqur Rahim(w), MahmudullahSabbir RahmanMohammad SaifuddinMashrafe Mortaza(c), Mehidy HasanRubel HossainMustafizur RahmanMohammad MithunAbu JayedMosaddek Hossain

New Zealand: Colin MunroMartin GuptillKane Williamson(c), Tom Blundell(w), Ross TaylorHenry NichollsJames NeeshamMitchell SantnerLockie FergusonTrent BoultTim SoutheeMatt HenryColin de GrandhommeTom LathamIsh Sodhi

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2019 07:59:29 IST

Tags : Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Live Cricket Score And Updates, Live Streaming, World Cup 2019 Bangladesh, World Cup 2019 New Zealand

