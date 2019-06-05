First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
JER in GGY | 2nd T20I Jun 01, 2019
GGY vs JER
Jersey beat Guernsey by 41 runs
JER in GGY | 3rd T20I Jun 01, 2019
GGY vs JER
Jersey beat Guernsey by 76 runs
ICC CWC Jun 05, 2019
BAN vs NZ
The Oval, London
ICC CWC Jun 06, 2019
AUS vs WI
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Bangladesh vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Preview: Mashrafe Mortaza and Co gear up for tougher challenges

Bangladesh cut short a tour of New Zealand in March when most of the team and some staff heading to Friday prayers avoided, only by minutes, being in a mosque where a gunman killed 42 people out of 51 total fatalities.

The Associated Press, Jun 05, 2019 13:52:42 IST

London: As New Zealand and Bangladesh prepare to meet in the Cricket World Cup on Wednesday at the Oval, neither team will forget where they last crossed paths.

Christchurch.

Bangladesh cut short a tour of New Zealand in March when most of the team and some staff heading to Friday prayers avoided, only by minutes, being in a mosque where a gunman killed 42 people out of 51 total fatalities. The team was traumatised by the brush with death, the third and final test in Christchurch was cancelled, and Bangladesh flew home the next day.

Captain Mashrafe Mortaza warned his side to remain grounded. Reuters

Captain Mashrafe Mortaza warned his side to remain grounded. Reuters

Nine of the Test team in New Zealand that tragic day are in the World Cup squad in England.

To their credit, they have shown remarkable fortitude and determination by winning Bangladesh's first multi-nation 50-over title in Ireland last month, then starting this World Cup by whipping South Africa by 21 runs on Sunday at the Oval.

Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, playing together for nearly two decades and for Bangladesh for 13 years, combined for the team's best World Cup partnership of 142 in a national-record ODI total of 330. Spinners Shakib, Mehidy Hasan, and part-timer Mosaddek Hossain then squeezed South Africa into submission.

The Oval looked and sounded like a home game for Bangladesh and the same is expected on Wednesday for the day-night match.

Captain Mashrafe Mortaza warned his side to remain grounded.

"It's very important for our players to stay calm," Mashrafe said. "We have just won one match, there are eight more to go.

"We have to plan for our next match against New Zealand and make sure that we execute those plans. More challenges will come."

But he was rapt with the way they played. Even though they were uneasy in English conditions, the players were aggressive from the start, taking on South Africa quicks Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada to give them an excellent platform.

"We love the way we played in this game," Mashrafe said. "I'm sure that it won't happen every day, but that is the idea."

It makes for a compelling matchup, as New Zealand also made a statement in its opening game by thrashing Sri Lanka by 10 wickets with 203 balls to spare on Saturday.

And they did it without seamer Tim Southee, who injured his right calf in the nets, and as Trent Boult took only one wicket, in the second to last over. Instead, fast bowlers Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson took three wickets each just four days after the West Indies roughed them up for a combined 193 runs. But that runout loosened them up.

New Zealand openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro, in for the injured Henry Nicholls, knocked off the target of 137 in 16.1 overs and put up their best scores in months.

Captain Kane Williamson could look back on a tidy, drama-free, winning loosener by his side. Every bowler got a wicket, and there were seven catches by seven players, including Tom Latham behind the stumps after passing fitness on a broken finger.

The match was over so early that the bowlers were also still relatively fresh. Boult bowled nine overs, Henry seven, and Ferguson less than seven. They should be in for a fuller workout on Wednesday.

In the two matches at the Oval so far, the chasing team has failed.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2019 13:52:42 IST

Tags : 2019 Cricket World Cup, Bangladesh, Bangladesh Cricket Team, Colin Munro, Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019, Henry Nicholls, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mehidy Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, New Zealand, New Zealand Cricket Team, Shakib Al Hasan, Sports, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, World Cup 2019 Bangladesh, World Cup 2019 New Zealand

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
West Indies 1 1 0 0 2
New Zealand 1 1 0 0 2
Australia 1 1 0 0 2
England 2 1 1 0 2
Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 2
Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 2
Pakistan 2 1 1 0 2
India 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 2 0 2 0 0
Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all