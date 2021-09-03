Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Bangladesh vs New Zealand: Hosts win by four runs to take two-match lead in T20I series

  • Agence France-Presse
  • September 3rd, 2021
  • 19:38:05 IST

Dhaka: Bangladesh beat New Zealand by four runs on Friday to go 2-0 up in their five-match Twenty20 series in Dhaka.

Opener Mohammad Naim scored 39 and put on 59 for the first wicket with Liton Das (33) to lay the foundation for Bangladesh's 141 for six off 20 overs. Skipper Mahmudullah Riyad remained unbeaten on 37 at the end.

Bangladesh cricket team celebrates after beating New Zealand in the second T20I of a five-match series. AFP

Bangladesh cricket team celebrates after beating New Zealand in the second T20I of a five-match series. AFP

New Zealand captain Tom Latham hit an unbeaten 67 but his blitz in the final overs only got his side to 137 for five.

Bangladesh won Wednesday's opening match by seven wickets.

Updated Date: September 03, 2021 19:38:05 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Rahul Dravid-led NCA to include 'corporate classes' to help coaches tackle off-field issues
First Cricket News

Rahul Dravid-led NCA to include 'corporate classes' to help coaches tackle off-field issues

While the coaching module has been tweaked to make it more appealing for modern coaches, what came as a pleasant surprise was the introduction of a "corporate problem-solving class"

New Zealand call on Matt Henry as COVID-19 replacement in Bangladesh
First Cricket News

New Zealand call on Matt Henry as COVID-19 replacement in Bangladesh

Henry was initially scheduled only to take part in later games in Pakistan but will now leave New Zealand on Monday for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh script massive win after bowling out New Zealand for 60 in 1st T20I
First Cricket News

Bangladesh script massive win after bowling out New Zealand for 60 in 1st T20I

New Zealand were dismissed for its joint lowest score of 60 in 16.5 overs and Bangladesh then recovered from 7-2 to seal the victory with five overs to spare, making 62-3.