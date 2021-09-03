Bangladesh vs New Zealand: Hosts win by four runs to take two-match lead in T20I series

Dhaka: Bangladesh beat New Zealand by four runs on Friday to go 2-0 up in their five-match Twenty20 series in Dhaka.
Opener Mohammad Naim scored 39 and put on 59 for the first wicket with Liton Das (33) to lay the foundation for Bangladesh's 141 for six off 20 overs. Skipper Mahmudullah Riyad remained unbeaten on 37 at the end.
New Zealand captain Tom Latham hit an unbeaten 67 but his blitz in the final overs only got his side to 137 for five.
Bangladesh won Wednesday's opening match by seven wickets.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
While the coaching module has been tweaked to make it more appealing for modern coaches, what came as a pleasant surprise was the introduction of a "corporate problem-solving class"
Henry was initially scheduled only to take part in later games in Pakistan but will now leave New Zealand on Monday for Bangladesh.
New Zealand were dismissed for its joint lowest score of 60 in 16.5 overs and Bangladesh then recovered from 7-2 to seal the victory with five overs to spare, making 62-3.