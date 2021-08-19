Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Bangladesh vs New Zealand: Hosts recall Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das to squad ahead of T20I series

  • Agence France-Presse
  • August 19th, 2021
  • 17:43:49 IST

Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das were recalled to the national squad Thursday for next month's five-match Twenty20 International series against New Zealand.

Mushfiqur and Liton missed Bangladesh's stunning 4-1 T20 thrashing of Australia earlier this month because of Covid-19 rules.

Opening batsman Tamim Iqbal, who was also absent from the Australia series due to a knee injury, has been left out as he is yet to recover fully.

File image of Mushfiqur Rahim. AFP

Batsman Mohammad Mithun was dropped and Bangladesh added leg-spinner Aminul Islam Biplob to the squad.

The Black Caps arrive in Dhaka on 24 August for the series which comes ahead of the T20 World Cup in October and November in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

The matches will be held behind closed doors on 1, 3, 5, 8 and 10 September at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Squad: Mahmudullah Riyad, (Capt), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Naim Sheikh, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shamim Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam Biplob, Nasum Ahmed.

