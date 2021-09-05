Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Bangladesh vs New Zealand: Ajaz Patel, Cole McConchie star as visitors win third T20I to stay alive in series

  • September 5th, 2021
New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by 52 runs in the third Twenty20 international to stay alive in the five-match series in Dhaka on Sunday.

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel claimed a career-best 4-16 as New Zealand bowled out Bangladesh for 76 in 19.3 overs after posting a modest 128-5 when they elected to bat first.

Ajaz Patel pictured with his award for Player of the Match. AFP

Cole McConchie was among other successful bowlers with 3-15.

Bangladesh won the first two matches of the series respectively by seven wickets and four runs.

