Bangladesh vs New Zealand: Ajaz Patel, Cole McConchie star as visitors win third T20I to stay alive in series

New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by 52 runs in the third Twenty20 international to stay alive in the five-match series in Dhaka on Sunday.
Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel claimed a career-best 4-16 as New Zealand bowled out Bangladesh for 76 in 19.3 overs after posting a modest 128-5 when they elected to bat first.
Cole McConchie was among other successful bowlers with 3-15.
Bangladesh won the first two matches of the series respectively by seven wickets and four runs.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Follow all the live scores and updates of the 1st T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand at Dhaka
Latham will lead a second-string New Zealand side with none of the players in the squad selected to play for their country in the T20 World Cup in October-November.
Check out LIVE scorecard of the third T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Dhaka.