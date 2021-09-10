Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE (t20)

Bangladesh Vs New Zealand At Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 10 September, 2021

10 September, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
161/5 (20.0 ov)

5th T20I
29/1 (5.3 ov)

161/5 (20.0 ov) - R/R 8.05 29/1 (5.3 ov) - R/R 5.27

Play In Progress

Bangladesh need 133 runs in 87 balls at 9.17 rpo

Mohammad Naim - 1

Soumya Sarkar - 2

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Mohammad Naim Batting 16 15 2 0
Soumya Sarkar Batting 2 6 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jacob Duffy 1.3 0 10 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 26/1 (4.2)

3 (3) R/R: 2.57

Liton Das 10(12) S.R (83.33)

c Scott Kuggeleijn b Ajaz Patel

Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 5th T20I at Dhaka, LIVE Cricket Score

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • September 10th, 2021
  • 16:17:52 IST

5th T20I Toss update: New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and chose to bat first in the fifth and final T20 international against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Friday.

Bangladesh, who already have an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the series, rested Shakib Al Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman and Mohammad Saifuddin, and brought in Soumya Sarkar, Shamim Hossain, Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed.

New Zealand batsman Tom Blundell was ruled out with a quad muscle injury sustained while batting in the fourth match on Wednesday.

Blair Tickner and Hamish Bennett were also rested. Scott Kuggeleijn, Ben Sears and Jacob Duffy came in to the New Zealand side.

Playing XI:

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah Riyad, (capt), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shamim Hossain,  Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed

New Zealand: Tom Latham (capt), Finn Allen, Colin de Grandhomme, Cole McConchie, Henry Nicholls, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Ben Sears, Jacob Duffy

With inputs from AFP 

Updated Date: September 10, 2021 16:17:52 IST

