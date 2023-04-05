BAN vs IRE, Only Test Day 1 report: Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam claimed 5-58 as Bangladesh dominated the opening day of the lone test against Ireland on Tuesday. Playing its first test since 2019, Ireland was bowled out for 214 in its first innings after failing to deal with Bangladesh’s vaunted spin attack.

Offspinner Mehidy Hasan and pacer Ebadot Hossain took two wickets each to complement Taijul’s effort.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan, a left-arm spinner who holds the record of most test wickets for Bangladesh, bowled just three overs, much to the relief of Ireland which handed six players a debut in this match.

Bangladesh ended the day on 34-2 with Ireland bowling intelligently to keep the batters in check.

Mominul Haque was batting on 12 after Tamim Iqbal was dismissed by offspinner Andy McBrine on the last ball of the day. Pacer Mark Adair earlier dismissed Najmul Hossain for a duck in the first over.

“We are not on the backfoot despite losing (a) wicket in the last ball,” Taijul said. “A big partnership is important if we want to set a big target for them in the first innings. We have batters capable of playing big innings. Hopefully we’ll come back strongly.”

Harry Tector made team-high 50 on his debut while Lorcan Tucker scored 37. Curtis Campher added 34.

“It was huge. It was unbelievable. It makes the day a bit more even,” Tector said. “We are shy with the bat but getting two wickets tonight is huge. It gives a lot of momentum for us tomorrow. I think that dismissal in particular, the way the ball spun, it is a good sign for us on this wicket. It was amazing.”

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first in the one-off test, Ireland had an early setback in the fifth over when opener Murray Commins was trapped lbw for five by pace bowler Shoriful Islam.

Ebadot Hossain had opener James McCollum caught by Najmul Hossain on 15, ending his shaky stay in the crease.

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie and Tector looked confident in a 21-run stand, with Tector making his intention clear to dominate the spinner. He hit offspinner Mehidy Hasan over mid-on for the only six in the morning session.

Tector also hit two fours against Taijul Islam, who found some turn and bounce and was rewarded when he removed Balbirnie (16) with a delivery that spun sharply as Ireland was left at 48-3.

Tector and Campher thereafter gave Ireland a ray of hope, batting with caution and controlled aggression. They put up 74 runs for the fourth wicket before Mehidy broke the partnership, rattling the stump of Tector who struck six fours and one six in his 92-ball knock.

Taijul got into act, dismissing Peter Moor (1), who played his first test for Ireland after switching from Zimbabwe and Campher in his consecutive over.

Resistance then came from Tucker and Mark Adair as they played two 30-plus scores to push the total past 200.

Taijul, who tormented Irish batters with his arm balls, claimed the wicket of the both to complete his 11th five-for in test cricket.

Mehidy then brought an end to the Irish innings, getting rid of Graham Hume.

“The wicket will spin more and more. We have to deal with it,” Tector said. “We have to face a lot of spin in the next three tests. Taijul is a very good bowler. Mehidy and Shakib aren’t much worse either.”

With AP inputs

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.