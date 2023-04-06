Bangladesh vs Ireland Day 2 Report: Bangladesh took control against Ireland with a strong performance Wednesday on Day 2 of the one-off cricket Test, highlighted by Mushfiqur Rahim’s century.

The veteran batter hit 126 to lead Bangladesh to 369 all out despite offspinner Andy McBrine’s career-best 6-118.

Bangladesh spinners then came into the act on an increasingly deteriorating pitch to reduce the Irish to 27-4 at stumps, leaving them needing 128 runs to force the hosts to bat a second time.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan and fellow left-arm spinner Taijul Islam shared four wickets to keep Bangladesh’s nose in front.

Peter Moor was on 10 and Harry Tector, the half-centurion of first innings, was on 8.

(with inputs from AP)

