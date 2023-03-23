BAN vs IRE Live: Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and elected to bat first against Bangladesh in the third one-day international in the northeastern city of Sylhet on Thursday.

Bangladesh won the opener by 183 runs and lead the three-match series 1-0 after the second match was washed out by rain.

Mehidy Hasan returned for Bangladesh to replace Yasir Ali in their only change while Ireland fielded an unchanged squad.

Ireland also play three Twenty20 internationals and a Test during their visit.

Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud.

Ireland XI: Andrew Balbirnie (capt), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Matthew Humphreys, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Graham Hume, Andrew McBrine, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker.

(with AFP inputs)

