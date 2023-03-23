Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI in Sylhet

Bangladesh vs Ireland 3rd ODI Live: Live Cricket Score, Updates and Scorecard for BAN vs IRE ODI.

Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI in Sylhet

Bangladesh vs Ireland Live Cricket Score. Image credit: Twitter@BCBTigers

FP commentary Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary

Bangladesh Vs Ireland At Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 23 March, 2023

23 March, 2023
Starts 14:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
Ireland

Ireland

84/8 (22.0 ov)

3rd ODI
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

Yet To Bat

BAN vs IRE Live: Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and elected to bat first against Bangladesh in the third one-day international in the northeastern city of Sylhet on Thursday.

Bangladesh won the opener by 183 runs and lead the three-match series 1-0 after the second match was washed out by rain.

Mehidy Hasan returned for Bangladesh to replace Yasir Ali in their only change while Ireland fielded an unchanged squad.

Ireland also play three Twenty20 internationals and a Test during their visit.

Bangladesh XI: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud.

Ireland XI: Andrew Balbirnie (capt), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Matthew Humphreys, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Graham Hume, Andrew McBrine, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker.

(with AFP inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 23, 2023 14:31:30 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Start of T20 league in US with IPL investment likely to change cricketing ecosystem
First Cricket News

Start of T20 league in US with IPL investment likely to change cricketing ecosystem

In major US sports like basketball, baseball, there are no auctions held and only the draft picks, and hence that has been followed by the Major League Cricket as well.

Ireland chase historic Test win on Bangladesh, Sri Lanka tours
First Cricket News

Ireland chase historic Test win on Bangladesh, Sri Lanka tours

The tourists led by skipper Andrew Balbirnie will play three one-day internationals in Bangladesh from Saturday, followed by three Twenty20s.

'Decade of destruction': India extend unbeaten run in home Test series to 10 years
First Cricket News

'Decade of destruction': India extend unbeaten run in home Test series to 10 years

India's last defeat in a home Test series came against England in 2012/13 when Graeme Swann and Monty Panesar made life difficult for the batters