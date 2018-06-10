First Cricket
Bangladesh vs India, Women's Asia Cup T20 final, Highlights: Salma Khatun and Co lift maiden title

Date: Sunday, 10 June, 2018 15:14 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Women's Asia Cup T20 2018 Final Match Result Bangladesh Women beat India Women by 3 wickets

112/9
Overs
20.0
R/R
5.6
Fours
10
Sixes
0
Extras
5
113/7
Overs
20.0
R/R
5.65
Fours
12
Sixes
0
Extras
3

  • Pleasure bringing you all the updates and action from the finals of the Women's Asia Cup. Bangladesh ending six-time winners India's hegemony as they become just the second team to lift the title. The game was worthy off the final, going down to the last ball. A new competition for India's women, always a good sign that. Time for us to say goodbye and thank you for your company.

    Full Scorecard

  • Rumana Ahmed is the Player of the Match! 

    Full Scorecard

  • Salma Khatun, Bangladesh captain : I feel very happy about winning the Asia Cup for the first time. We had some confidence, having beaten in India in the first match. They had a lot to lose, and we had a lot to achieve. Thank you to all the Bangladeshi supporters. Our first match was not that good, but we made a fine comeback after that. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Harmanpreet Kaur, Indian captain : We had to control our nerves. We had to bat the situation, and play to our skills. It was not a decent total, but still we fought till the end. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Snehal Pradhan, ex-India cricketer and freelance writer

    Oh what a game. Salma Khatun, who has been captain for so long, emotional at the end. You have got to say, the braver team, if not the better team, won. Bangladesh played with real belief, a big shift in mentality for a  hitherto minnow. A big wake up call for India, their T20 form leaves a lot to be desired in the last few months. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Another victory for the ages for Bangladesh at this venue, having beaten Kenya in the ICC Trophy final in 1997 to seal their qualification for the 1999 World Cup. The Bangladeshi fans are ecstatic, and invade the pitch in celebration! 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 20 overs,Bangladesh Women 113/7 ( Jahanara Alam 2 , Salma Khatun (C) 0) Harmanpeet bowls the final over, with the over summing up the thriller of a final that this turned out to be! Two singles and a boundary are collected off the first three balls. Sanjida holes out to long on while trying to finish off in style. Rumana is run-out thanks to some carelessness in the fifth delivery. Jahanara Alam though, finishes off in style for the Bangladeshis with a well-timed heave towards deep midwicket, coming back for a second run. The fielder in the deep collected the ball cleanly, but the throw was not well-directed.

    Full Scorecard

  • BANGLADESH WIN BY THREE WICKETS! Jahanara Alam guides the ball towards deep midwicket, and comes back for a second run!  Bangladesh thus ends India's domination of the Asia Cup! And we have a pitch invasion at the oval!

    Full Scorecard

  • Bangladesh need 2 off 1 ball! 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Superb awareness by Harmanpreet! Rumana stepped out of her crease for a second after hitting the ball towards deep midwicket, and the experienced campaigner has to walk back with her side still needing 2 off 1 ball! BAN 111/7 Rumana run out 23(22)

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT ! Sanjida tried finishing it off in style, but perishes! Veda takes a fine catch at long on! BAN 110/6 after 19.4 overs! Need 4 off 2 balls!  Sanjida c Krishnamurthy b Harmanpreet 5(7)

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR ! Inside-out shot from Rumana, and Rodrigues fails to cut the ball off in the deep! Bangladesh need 4 off 4. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Harmanpreet Kaur to bowl the final over! Bangladesh need 9 to win off 6

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19 overs,Bangladesh Women 104/5 ( Rumana Ahmed 17 , Sanjida Islam 4) Deepti bowls out the crucial final over. Tight fielding, and bowling in the right areas, help Deepto concede just four off it.  Bangladesh need 9 to win off 6 balls! 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,Bangladesh Women 100/5 ( Rumana Ahmed 14 , Sanjida Islam 3) Harman decides to bowl the 18th over. Khatun collects a boundary and a double off the first two deliveries, before bowling a quicker delivery outside off, with the batter stepping outside the crease and getting stumped in the process. 10 off the over. Bangladesh need 13 to win off 12.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR ! Top-edged by Fahima Khatun, with the ball going over the keeper's head, and away to the fence for a four! BAN 94/4

    Full Scorecard

  • Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur bowls the 18th over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,Bangladesh Women 90/4 ( Rumana Ahmed 13 , Fahima Khatun 3) Ekta Bisht bowls out her final over, conceding five off it. India are now without two of their best options for the last three overs of the innings. Bangladesh need 23 to win off 18 balls. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Snehal Pradhan, ex-India cricketer and freelance writer

    She deserved that! Poonam has been so good with her flight and her variations, using the googly well. So no one will grudge her getting her fourth off a full toss. She's been phenomenal, but this game still well balanced! What an cricket match this is turning out to be. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,Bangladesh Women 85/4 ( Rumana Ahmed 10 , Fahima Khatun 1) Poonam returns to the attack one last time, and concedes just three runs off it while dismissing the dangerous-looking Nigar Sultana. She signs off with figures of 4/9 from four overs, with Bangladesh needing another 28 off 24 balls. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Wicket number four for Poonam! The umpires check for a possible no-ball as she bowls the full-toss rather high, but Nigar was also out of her crease at the same time, coming down the track and looking for a heave. Excellent running catch by Deepti at deep midwicket. Sliver of hope for India at this stage. End of an excellent counter-attacking knock by Nigar.  BAN 83/4 Nigar c Deepti b Poonam 27(24)

    Full Scorecard

  • Poonam Yadav brought back for her final over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,Bangladesh Women 82/3 ( Nigar Sultana 27 , Rumana Ahmed 8) After a decent start in her first over, Goswami goes for runs in an expensive second over, conceding 16 off it. Nigar Sultana decides to attack the veteran pacer, and collects a hat-trick of fours. Bangladesh need 31 to win off 30 balls. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Snehal Pradhan, ex-India cricketer and freelance writer

    The 13th player on the field now as Bisht goes off with an over to bowl. If she can't return, that move to use Deepti early could prove disaster. And whatever pressure has been built up released with that 16 run over. Like I mentioned before, pace on the ball is gold in this kind of a game, and Bangladesh have cashed in. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR ! A hat-trick of boundaries for Nigar Sultana now, and this could very well seal the game in the chasiong side's favour! BAN 82/3

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR ! Slashed away behind square, and it's back-to-back boundaries for Nigar! BAN 78/3

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR ! Nigar steps out of her crease, and slaps the ball over the extra cover fielder for a four! BAN 74/3

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,Bangladesh Women 66/3 ( Nigar Sultana 15 , Rumana Ahmed 5) Patil returns to the attack in the 14th over. India miss out on a dismissal in the fourth delivery, with a Jemima Rodrigues direct hit from cover going in vain, with Patil nudging the bails before the ball could hit timber. Rumana was well out of the crease on the occasion, and would count herself lucky on this occasion. Six off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Anuja Patil returns to the attack in the 14th over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,Bangladesh Women 60/3 ( Nigar Sultana 11 , Rumana Ahmed 3) Harmanpreet finally turns to the experienced pacer Goswami in the 13th over, with the latter giving away four singles off her first over. Bangladesh need 53 off 42. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Experienced pacer Jhulan Goswami's introduced into the attack in the 13th over. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Snehal Pradhan, ex-India cricketer and freelance writer

    Bisht and Poonam Yadav are clearly the pair who have exerted control in this game. And right on cue, Hoque removed. This brings in Ahmed, who scored an unbeaten 40 odd in the win against India. If Bangladesh can survive this phase without losing another wicket, it will be an interesting finish. Scoreboard pressure starting to come into play now 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,Bangladesh Women 56/3 ( Nigar Sultana 9 , Rumana Ahmed 1) Another brilliant over from Poonam, as she grabs her third wicket while giving away just two runs off it. Rumana Ahmed walks out to bat. Bangladesh still not in danger zone yet, thanks to a strong start, and they need another 57 off 48. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Superb catch by Bhatia behind the stumps as Hoque's dismissed while trying to go for a sweep! What a day Poonam's having with the ball so far in the day! BAN 55/3 Hoque c Bhatia b Poonam 11(17)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,Bangladesh Women 54/2 ( Fargana Hoque 11 , Nigar Sultana 8) Ekta Bisht returns to the attack in the 11th over, with the two new batters opting to rotate the strike between themselves through singles, four of them coming off this over. Bangladesh need 59 off 54. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,Bangladesh Women 50/2 ( Fargana Hoque 9 , Nigar Sultana 6) Nigar laps the ball towards the fine-leg fence off the first ball of the 10th over, with Jhulan failing to get close to the ball in time. Six off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR ! Lapped away towards the fine-leg fence by Nigar Sultana!  BAN 48/2

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR ! Lapped away towards the fine-leg fence by Nigar Sultana!  BAN 48/2

    Full Scorecard

  • Anuja Patil returns to the attack in the 10th over of the innings. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,Bangladesh Women 44/2 ( Fargana Hoque 8 , Nigar Sultana 1) Poonam into her second over, and continues to keep it tight, giving away just two singles off it. Her figures currently read: 2-0-4-2.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 8 overs,Bangladesh Women 42/2 ( Fargana Hoque 7 , Nigar Sultana 0) Deepti returns to the attack in the eighth over, with Hoque deciding to launch down the track in the third delivery and smacking the ball over mid off to collect her first boundary. Seven off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR ! Hoque shuffles down the track, and launches the ball over mid off for her first boundary! That ought to take some pressure off the backs of the new batters. BAN 41/2

    Full Scorecard
  • Snehal Pradhan, ex-India cricketer and freelance writer

    THAT was a big wicket. Shamima was the quieter of the two openers, but she had scored critical 30s against both India and Pakistan in the league phase. A little bit of a reset in the game, two new batters at the crease. Great approach though, from Fargana Hoque so far; remember she scored a fifty in the league game against India. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Deepti returns to the attack, having bowled 1.2 overs so far.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 7 overs,Bangladesh Women 35/2 ( Fargana Hoque 0 , ) Poonam Yadav is introduced into the attack for the first time in the seventh over, and she gets off to a dream start, dismissing both openers while giving away just two singles. Suddenly, the Indians have a spring in their step! 

    Full Scorecard
  • Snehal Pradhan, ex-India cricketer and freelance writer

    Bangladesh's game to lose after they have set a foundation. Harmanpreet took the positive decision of giving Pandey a bowl in the power play, looking to get a wicket with the swing she provides. But it backfired, some loose balls and an injury coming from it.  Poonam Yadav's provided the breakthrough, and her four overs will be critical, as it's not easy to force the pace against her. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Both Bangladeshi openers dismissed off back-to-back deliveries from Poonam! Sultana drives this straight into the hands of Mithali at cover BAN 35/2 Sultana c Mithali b Poonam 16(19)

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Finally a breakthrough for the Indians, as they end the dangerous-looking opening stand, with Poonam delivering for her captain in her very first over! Ayasha goes for a sweep, but ends up top-edging the ball, with Goswami taking a simple catch at short fine. BAN 35/1 Rahman c Goswami b Poonam 17(23)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 6 overs,Bangladesh Women 33/0 ( Shamima Sultana (W) 15 , Ayasha Rahman 16) Patil's expensive in her second over, as Sultana decides to attack her off the last two deliveries, collecting consecutive boundaries. Nine off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR ! Just a bad delivery that had to be punished. Full and outside off, Sultana pulls off a slog-sweep with ease. BAN 33/0

    Full Scorecard
Preview: Bangladesh outclassed hosts Malaysia by 70 runs in their final league tie to set their date with six-time champions India in the summit clash of the women's Asia Cup at the Kinrara Academy Oval on Sunday.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur (L), Salma Khatun (R) Bangladesh skipper. Image courtesy: Facebook page Asia Cricket Council

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur (L), Salma Khatun (R) Bangladesh skipper. Image courtesy: Facebook page Asia Cricket Council

Earlier on Saturday, India dished out a clinical performance to hammer arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets and enter their seventh straight final.

Going in to the final, India will be wary of Bangladesh's prowess, having lost to them in the league stages and would aim to avenge the humiliation en-route to their seventh consecutive title.

Against the Pakistanis, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side had a rather easy outing barring the tricky chase that saw them lose two wickets with just five runs on the board.

Electing to bat, Pakistan folded up for a meagre 72/7 with Sana Mir (20 not out) and Nahida Khan (18) managing to reach the double figures in a lacklustre batting effort.

In response, Harmanpreet (34 not out) and her deputy Smriti Mandhana (38) steered India to a comfortable victory with 23 balls to spare after starting on a shaky note.

Earlier, left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht spun a web around the Pakistanis with three wickets, and was well assisted by the other Indian bowlers who stuck to a disciplined effort.

During their chase, India got off to a forgettable start, losing former skipper Mithali Raj and Deepti Sharma for ducks with the scoreboard ticking 5/2.

But thereafter the defending champions did not look back as the left-right combo of Smriti and Harmanpreet forged a brilliant 65-run third wicket stand to take the side within sniffing distance of victory.

Later in the day, Bangladesh rode on a collective batting effort to score 130/4 after electing to bat. In reply, the hosts could manage a paltry 60/9 in their 20 overs.

Teams:

Bangladesh Women: Shamima Sultana(w), Ayasha Rahman, Fargana Hoque, Sanjida Islam, Nigar Sultana, Rumana Ahmed, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Salma Khatun(c), Khadija Tul Kubra, Nahida Akter, Jannatul Ferdus, Panna Ghosh, Sharmin Sultana, Lily Rani

India Women: Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Anuja Patil, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Jemimah Rodrigues, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mona Meshram

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: Jun 10, 2018

