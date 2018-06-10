Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Women's Asia Cup T20 final between India and Bangladesh. Stay tuned for all the updates, over-by-over commentary, informed opinions and more from the match.

Our contributor and now an increasingly well known expert in cricket, especially women's cricket, Snehal Pradhan previews the final. She has got it all covered. Do have a look as we build up towards the start.

There was quite a bit of support for both India and Pakistan from the local diaspora yesterday, and the turn out is expected to be even better on Sunday. A champion team against an ascendant challenger. Bangladesh have provided a different coloured spark in a tournament that was reliant on the India-Pakistan fire in the last couple of editions. Bangladesh won games against both India and Pakistan while chasing, and will hope that they can field first. The pitch at the Kinara Oval has been a good one to bat on, so the Indians will hope for full value from their shots.

TOSS: Bangladesh win the toss, and opt to field first in the final.

Bangladesh have won the toss and will field first in the finals! #INDvsBAN #ACC #WAC2018 #finals

India going with the same XI that beat Pakistan. So that means Jemimah Rodrigues hasn't gotten a game whole tournament, a move that has raised some eyebrows.

Right then, Mithali and Mandhana walk out to open the Indian innings, with left-arm spinner Nahida Akter bowling the first over.

IND 2/0 in 1 over (Mithali 1, Mandhana 1) The Bangladeshis opt to start off with some spin, with left-armer conceding just two off the first over. Both openers get off the mark with a single each.

Time for some right-arm spin from the other end, with skipper Salma Khatun bowling the second over.

FOUR ! First boundary of the innings! Mandhana shuffles down the track, goes for the inside-out lofted shot! The fielder in the deep puts in a dive, but her foot brushes against the rope just as she's cutting the ball off! IND 8/0

IND 8/0 in 2 overs (Mithali 1, Mandhana 7) Off-spin from the other end, with skipper Salma Khatun bowling the second over. Good one for the Indians, with six coming off it, including a boundary to Mandhana.

IND 9/0 in 3 overs (Mithali 2, Mandhana 7) Fine over from Akter, who is into her second over, with Mandhana nearly getting stumped off the fourth delivery due to a fumble by the keeper (who might've even dropped a chance here).

OUT! And Bangladesh get the early breakthrough that they were looking for! Mithali runs the ball down to third man, and comes back for a risky third run, although Smriti's bat is nowhere close to the crease when the keeper whips the bails off. The on-field umpire decides to go upstairs for confirmation, and the result was always going to be in favour of the fielding side. IND 11/1 Mandhana run out 7(12)

IND 13/1 in 4 overs (Mithali 4, Deepti 1) Khatun starts her second over off with a wide. Bangladesh, though, are celebrating off the very next delivery, as Mandhana is run-out by a fair distance after responding to Mithali's call for a risky third run. Deepti walks out to bat next, and gets off the mark with a single off the last ball.

Shocker of a run from Smriti Mandhana, she has looked to be very positive, but this time attempting a run that she was way short for despite an ordinary throw. This puts more pressure on Mithali Raj to make use of the powerplay. India looking to retain the left handed at the crease with Deepti, but she isn't the quickest scorer.

IND 16/1 in 5 overs (Mithali 5, Deepti 2) Akter into her third over. Mithali and Deepti opt to rotate the strike between themselves, staying cautious after Mandhana's dismissal. Three off the over, including a wide.

Khadija Tul Kubra introduced into the attack in the sixth over. Spin so far in the innings from Bangladesh.

IND 21/1 in 6 overs (Mithali 9, Deepti 3) Five runs off the sixth over, with off-spinner Khadija getting introduced into the attack in the over. Has been a slow start for the Indians so far, going at a little over three-an-over while losing a wicket already.

Pace finally introduced in the innings, with medium pacer Jahanara Alam bowling the seventh over of the innings.

A sedate power play for India, and they desperately need a shift in momentum. Bangladesh going for spin in all six overs, and that's likely to be a trend through the innings. Also, smart fielding placements, using deep cover straight away for Mithali. Both Mithali and Deepti are similar players, they take their time early on. One of them has to decide up play aggressor.

BOWLED EM! Alam strikes in her very first over! Fuller delivery from the medium-pacer, and Deepti drags this onto her off-stump after a deflection off her thigh while looking to heave this towards the leg side. IND 26/2 Deepti b Alam 4(11)

IND 28/2 in 7 overs (Mithali 11, Harmanpreet 2) Medium pacer Jahanara Alam's introduced in the seventh over, and it takes her just four deliveries to make an impact in the game, as Deepti drags the ball onto her off-stump to depart for 4. The wicket aside, Alam gives away seven off the over, including two wides, with new batter and skipper Harmanpreet getting off the mark off the last ball of the over.

Another error from an Indian top order bat has put Bangladesh firmly ahead. Deepti had a few opportunities to hit down the ground, but checked her shots. That pressure translating into a cross batted shot. A wicket to the pace bowler, in a match where pace on the ball is a gift.

OUT ! HUGE WICKET FOR BANGLADESH! India in serious trouble right now! Mithali looks for an agricultural shot, gets a leading edge and offers a simple catch to mid-off as India lose their third wicket, and a very important one nonetheless. IND 28/3 Mithali c Hoque b Khadija 11(18)

Huge break through by Khadija Tul Kubra. Remember she's one of the players who gained valuable experience in the women's Big Bash, and how she's made an impact here. The industrious Anuja Patil comes to the crease, ahead of Veda Krishnamurthy, mainly because she is most effective against spin.

After 8 overs,India Women 32/3 ( Harmanpreet Kaur (C) 3 , Anuja Patil 3) Khadija bowls her second over, and gets the big wicket of Mithali off the very first delivery, with the veteran getting a leading edge that results in a simple catch for mid off. Out walks Anuja Patil, who gets off the mark with a double. India need some sensible batting from their current pair for them to stage a recovery right now.

OUT ! Anuja Patil's adjudged out for OBSTRUCTING THE FIELD! Patil's sent back by Harmanpreet while looking for a single, and runs across the wicket, blocking the path of the ball. The Bangladeshi fielders appeal for the same, with the umpire going upstairs while giving the soft signal 'not out'. The TV umpire though, decides that Patil's got to walk off, and India are four down now. IND 32/4 Patil obstructing the field 3(5)

FOUR ! Nudged away towards the midwicket fence by Harmanpreet to take some pressure off her shoulders after the flurry of wickets. IND 36/4

After 9 overs,India Women 38/4 ( Harmanpreet Kaur (C) 8 , Veda Krishnamurthy 0) Patil runs towards the striker's end for a possible single off the second ball, only to be sent back by Harman. However, she runs across the pitch, and ends up blocking the path of the ball, and is ultimately dismissed for the same. The captain though, decides to collect a bounary two balls later to ease some off the pressure off their backs.

Incredible development. A clear change of direction from Anuja, leading to her dismissal. Huge hole for India to dig themselves out of. This pitch looks very dry, so even a score of 120 will be competitive. Harmanpreet has a reputation of being a big match player, and this is a real test of her captaincy.

After 10 overs,India Women 42/4 ( Harmanpreet Kaur (C) 10 , Veda Krishnamurthy 3) Leg-spinner Rumana's introduced in the 10th over, with Harman and Veda collecting four singles between themselves off the first five deliveries, before the latter collects a double off the last ball of the over. Has been an average first half for India so far.

FOUR ! Flicked over midwicket by Alam, with little to stop the ball from crossing over the boundary rope! IND 46/4

FOUR! First boundary for Veda! Goes for a lovely-looking square drive, steering the ball behind square on the off side. Some much-needed boundaries for India at this stage. IND 47/4

Preview: Bangladesh outclassed hosts Malaysia by 70 runs in their final league tie to set their date with six-time champions India in the summit clash of the women's Asia Cup at the Kinrara Academy Oval on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, India dished out a clinical performance to hammer arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets and enter their seventh straight final.

Going in to the final, India will be wary of Bangladesh's prowess, having lost to them in the league stages and would aim to avenge the humiliation en-route to their seventh consecutive title.

Against the Pakistanis, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side had a rather easy outing barring the tricky chase that saw them lose two wickets with just five runs on the board.

Electing to bat, Pakistan folded up for a meagre 72/7 with Sana Mir (20 not out) and Nahida Khan (18) managing to reach the double figures in a lacklustre batting effort.

In response, Harmanpreet (34 not out) and her deputy Smriti Mandhana (38) steered India to a comfortable victory with 23 balls to spare after starting on a shaky note.

Earlier, left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht spun a web around the Pakistanis with three wickets, and was well assisted by the other Indian bowlers who stuck to a disciplined effort.

During their chase, India got off to a forgettable start, losing former skipper Mithali Raj and Deepti Sharma for ducks with the scoreboard ticking 5/2.

But thereafter the defending champions did not look back as the left-right combo of Smriti and Harmanpreet forged a brilliant 65-run third wicket stand to take the side within sniffing distance of victory.

Later in the day, Bangladesh rode on a collective batting effort to score 130/4 after electing to bat. In reply, the hosts could manage a paltry 60/9 in their 20 overs.

Teams:

Bangladesh Women: Shamima Sultana(w), Ayasha Rahman, Fargana Hoque, Sanjida Islam, Nigar Sultana, Rumana Ahmed, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Salma Khatun(c), Khadija Tul Kubra, Nahida Akter, Jannatul Ferdus, Panna Ghosh, Sharmin Sultana, Lily Rani

India Women: Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Anuja Patil, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Jemimah Rodrigues, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mona Meshram

