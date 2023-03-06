BAN vs ENG 2nd ODI Report: Opener Jason Roy smashed his 12th ODI century as England won their three-match series against Bangladesh with a 132-run victory in the second one-day cricket international.

Roy’s 132 off 124 balls, with 18 fours and one six, guided England to a hefty 326-7 before its disciplined bowlers dismissed Bangladesh for 194 in 44.4 overs.

Skipper Jos Buttler played his part well with 76 off 64.

Bangladesh hadn’t lost a bilateral ODI series at home since their 2-1 defeat to England in 2016, winning seven straight series inbetween. Buttler, who led the victory in 2016 as a stand-in captain, won his first ODI series since taking permanent charge last year as England took an insurmountable 2-0 lead.

“Bangladesh are a formidable team at home so we’re delighted to get the win,” Buttler said. “Spoke about areas to improve from the last match and we really did that. Jason Roy did fantastically well with the bat, guys chipped in around him and then we made a fantastic start with the ball.”

(with inputs from AP)

