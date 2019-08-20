Kabul: Afghanistan has named uncapped opening batsman Ibrahim Zadran and leg-spinner Qais Ahmed in its 15-member squad for a one-off test against Bangladesh next month.

Experienced left-arm fast bowler Shapoor Zadran, who has never played test cricket, is also part of the team.

The selection committee, headed by Andy Moles, also recalled wicketkeeper-batsman Afsar Zazai, who played in Afghanistan's inaugural test against India in 2018. Zazai missed out on Afghanistan's maiden test victory against Ireland in March in India.

The selectors have left out suspended opening batsman Mohammad Shahzad, batsman Nasir Jamal, fast bowler Wafadar Momand and left-arm spinners Sharafuddin Ashraf and Waqar Salamkheil.

The team will be led by leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who was appointed captain for all three formats after the country's dismal performance at the World Cup in July.

The selectors also named an extended squad of 17 players for the Twenty20 triangular series in Bangladesh. Zimbabwe is the other participating team.

"We have selected a 17-member squad for the T20I matches as per the advice of the captain as we have two important tournaments — T20I Asia Cup and ICC T20 World Cup 2020 — ahead of us. We will seek to prepare good sides for these tournaments and those players who perform well, will be considered for selection," Moles said.

Afghanistan team will leave for Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, and will train there until 29 August.

The test match will be played from 5-9 September while the triangular series will be competed in between 14-24 September.

Squads:

Test squad: Rashid Khan (captain), Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Ihsanullah, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ikram Alikhil, Zahir Khan, Javed Ahmadi, Ahmad Shirzad, Yamin Ahmadzai, Afsar Zazai, Shapoor Zadran, Qais Ahmad.

T20 squad: Rashid Khan (captain), Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Hazratullah Zazai, Najeeb Tarakai, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Najibullah Zadran, Shahidullah, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Fareed Ahmad, Shafiqullah, Fazal Niazai, Dawlat Zadran, Naveen-ul-Haq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz.