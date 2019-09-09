Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Rashid Khan spins visitors to 224-run win on rain-marred final day of one-off Test
Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan claimed a career-best 6-59 amid the threat of rain, sealing a 224-run win over Bangladesh in a one-off Test.
Chittagong: Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan claimed a career-best 6-59 amid the threat of rain, sealing a 224-run win over Bangladesh on Monday in a one-off Test.
The six-for in the second innings, his third five-for or more in a row, took him to 11-104 in the match, alongside scoring 51 runs in the first innings. In doing so, he joined Pakistan's Imran Khan and Australia's Alan Border to have scored a half-century and taken 10 wickets while debuting as captain.
Rashid Khan claimed a career-best 6-59 to lead Afghanistan to victory over Bangladesh. Twitter @ICC
Left-arm spinner Zahir Khan complemented Rashid with 3-59.
A shower on the morning of the fifth day forced a delayed start with Afghanistan four wickets from victory. When it finally started, it lasted only seven minutes and 13 balls before more rain fell, with Bangladesh at 146-6.
Afghanistan got the prized wicket of Shakib Al Hasan on the first ball when the Bangladesh captain played an expensive cut shot against Zahir Khan.
Shakib scored 44 runs for Bangladesh in the innings.
Rashid's relentless attacking bowling had Mehidy Hasan (12) and Taijul Islam (0) flummoxed by googly. The captain then got the last recognized batsman, Soumya Sarkar, who spooned a catch to short-leg for 15.
"Credit goes to the batsmen who batted so well in the first innings and the youngsters for the way they bowled. The youngsters are applying their plans and learning from their mistakes," Rashid said. "The four-day structure back home is helping the players. We had the best preparation for this game and it was challenging for the batsmen, they applied themselves."
After getting Test status last year, Afghanistan lost their first match to India before beating Ireland by seven wickets at their base in Dehradun, India.
Rahmat Shah became the first Afghan batsman to hit a century in Test cricket as Afghanistan racked up 342 in the first innings.
Updated Date:
Sep 09, 2019 18:03:57 IST
Also See
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Rashid Khan, Zahir Khan's wickets put hosts in tatters as visitors march towards historic win in only Test
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Asghar Afghan's fifties put visitors in commanding position on Day 3 of only Test
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Only Test, Highlights, Day 1 at Chattogram, Full cricket score: Rahmat Shah ton puts visitors in command