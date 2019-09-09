First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NZ in SL | 3rd T20I Sep 06, 2019
SL vs NZ
Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs
AFG in BAN | One-off Test Sep 05, 2019
BAN vs AFG
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 224 runs
The Ashes Sep 12, 2019
ENG vs AUS
The Oval, London
BAN Tri-Nation T20I Series Sep 13, 2019
BAN vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Rashid Khan spins visitors to 224-run win on rain-marred final day of one-off Test

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan claimed a career-best 6-59 amid the threat of rain, sealing a 224-run win over Bangladesh in a one-off Test.

The Associated Press, Sep 09, 2019 18:03:57 IST

Chittagong: Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan claimed a career-best 6-59 amid the threat of rain, sealing a 224-run win over Bangladesh on Monday in a one-off Test.

The six-for in the second innings, his third five-for or more in a row, took him to 11-104 in the match, alongside scoring 51 runs in the first innings. In doing so, he joined Pakistan's Imran Khan and Australia's Alan Border to have scored a half-century and taken 10 wickets while debuting as captain.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Rashid Khan spins visitors to 224-run win on rain-marred final day of one-off Test

Rashid Khan claimed a career-best 6-59 to lead Afghanistan to victory over Bangladesh. Twitter @ICC

Left-arm spinner Zahir Khan complemented Rashid with 3-59.

A shower on the morning of the fifth day forced a delayed start with Afghanistan four wickets from victory. When it finally started, it lasted only seven minutes and 13 balls before more rain fell, with Bangladesh at 146-6.

Afghanistan got the prized wicket of Shakib Al Hasan on the first ball when the Bangladesh captain played an expensive cut shot against Zahir Khan.

Shakib scored 44 runs for Bangladesh in the innings.

Rashid's relentless attacking bowling had Mehidy Hasan (12) and Taijul Islam (0) flummoxed by googly. The captain then got the last recognized batsman, Soumya Sarkar, who spooned a catch to short-leg for 15.

"Credit goes to the batsmen who batted so well in the first innings and the youngsters for the way they bowled. The youngsters are applying their plans and learning from their mistakes," Rashid said. "The four-day structure back home is helping the players. We had the best preparation for this game and it was challenging for the batsmen, they applied themselves."

After getting Test status last year, Afghanistan lost their first match to India before beating Ireland by seven wickets at their base in Dehradun, India.

Rahmat Shah became the first Afghan batsman to hit a century in Test cricket as Afghanistan racked up 342 in the first innings.

Updated Date: Sep 09, 2019 18:03:57 IST

Tags : Afghanistan Cricket Team, Alan Border, Bangladesh Cricket Team, Cricket, Imran Khan, Mehidy Hasan, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Taijul Islam, Test Cricket, Zahir Khan

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4333 255
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all