Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Only Test, Highlights, Day 5 at Chattogram, Full cricket score: Visitors record massive 224-run victory
Follow live updates on Day 5 of the one-off Test between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at Chattogram on our live blog here.
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IR Vs IG India Red beat India Green by an innings and 38 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Ballari Tuskers by 8 runs
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 151 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BANW Vs THAW Bangladesh Women beat Thailand Women by 70 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCOW Vs NEDW Scotland Women beat Netherlands Women by 70 runs
- Nigeria Women in Rwanda, 5 T20I Series, 2019 RWAW Vs NIGW Rwanda Women beat Nigeria Women by 4 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs
- Afghanistan in Bangladesh, Only Test, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 224 runs
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Australia beat England by 185 runs
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Sep 12th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN vs ZIM - Sep 13th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs ZIM - Sep 14th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 11th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 15th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 17th, 2019, 04:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Amit Shah allays fears over law providing special status to six North East states; Article 371 explained
-
India received 782 mm of rain against monsoon average of 764.5 mm till date; Central region gets 19% surplus, while East, North East face 20% deficiency
-
US Open 2019: Daniil Medvedev sticks to his guns, lays marker for NextGen in tight five-set defeat to Rafael Nadal
-
Telangana new cabinet ministers 2019: KCR inducts son KT Rama Rao, nephew T Harish Rao into Council of Ministers
-
How can Narendra Modi govt fix economy’s slowdown problem? Certainly not through online tracking of bank loan applications
-
Iran installing advanced nuclear centrifuges, says IAEA as nuclear deal with US threatens to come apart
-
Suniel Shetty on his comeback, working with Kichcha Sudeep in Pehlwaan, and son Ahan's entry into Bollywood
-
The Queer Take: Questions straight folks ask LGBTQ people — and what it says of power dynamic
-
Kutch's Kharai breed, the world's only swimming camels, battle the tide of an uncertain future
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4333
|255
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 224 runs
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Day 4, report: Afghanistan is four wickets way from victory over Bangladesh in their one-off Test.
The newest team in test cricket had Bangladesh 136-6 in its second innings at stumps on Day 4 on Sunday. The host needs 398 to win or to bat out the final day for a draw. Bangladesh's highest successful run chase in tests is 217.
Afghanistan will be lead by Rashid Khan (L), while Bangladesh captain by Shakib Al Hasan. AFP
Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan led the way for his team with 3-46 with his leg-spin. He took five in the first innings. Opposite number Shakib Al Hasan held Bangladesh's hopes on 39 not out.
The fourth day came to a premature end because of rain, which delayed the start and interrupted play several times.
Left-arm spinner Zahir Khan, on his test debut, took 2-36 and began Bangladesh's slide with the wicket of opener Liton Das lbw for nine.
Mosaddek Hossain, promoted to No. 3 for Bangladesh in place of Mominul Haque, played an expensive cut shot against a turning delivery from Zahir and was caught for 12.
Rashid Khan baffled Mushfiqur (23) with a googly and added the wickets of Mominul Haque for 3 and Mahmudullah for 7 to run through Bangladesh's middle order.
Bangladesh lost 4-47 in that period.
Shadman Islam made 41 to top-score for Bangladesh.
Afghanistan only gained test status last year and has played just two tests before this but is now on the brink of a memorable victory against a team that has been playing test cricket for nearly 20 years. Afghanistan lost to India and beat Ireland in its only other Tests.
With AP inputs
Updated Date:
Sep 09, 2019 17:11:30 IST
Also See
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Captain Rashid Khan's all-round display puts visitors in command on Day 2
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Only Test, Highlights, Day 1 at Chattogram, Full cricket score: Rahmat Shah ton puts visitors in command
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Only Test, Highlights, Day 4 at Chattogram, Full cricket score: Rashid's three wickets take visitors closer to win