Day 3 report: Afghanistan extended their lead over Bangladesh to 374 at the end of play on day three of the one-off Test at Zahur Ahmed Choudhary Stadium on Saturday.

Afghanistan recovered from 4/2 and finished the day at the score of 237/8 as debutant Ibrahim Zadran made his maiden Test half-century and found support in Asghar Afghan, who struck his second fifty of the match.

Zadran amassed 87 runs before he was scalped by Nayeem Hasan. Afghan became a victim of Taijul Islam after playing a knock of 50 runs.

Rashid Khan provided some quick runs in the lower-order as he scored 24 off 22 balls. He was also dismissed by Islam. Afsar Zazai (34) and Yamin Ahmadzai (0) will resume their innings on day four.

Shakib Al Hasan scalped three wickets while Islam and Hasan were able to get hold of two wickets each for Bangladesh.

Earlier, Bangladesh resumed their innings from 194/8 and were bowled out for 205. They were only able to add 11 runs to their total from day three.

Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan scalped the last two wickets of the Bangladesh innings.

With ANI inputs