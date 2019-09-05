First Cricket
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Only Test, Highlights, Day 1 at Chattogram, Full cricket score: Rahmat Shah ton puts visitors in command

Catch all the Live scores and latest updates from Day 1 of the Only Test between Bangladesh and Afghanistan

FirstCricket Staff, Sep 05, 2019 17:02:14 IST

271/5
Overs
96.0
R/R
2.82
Fours
22
Sixes
5
Extras
2

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: Bangladesh and Afghanistan will clash in the Only Test between the two countries. The match is being played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium,Chattogram. The two Asian sides play their first match in the World Test Championship and will be hoping to start the campaign on a winning note.

Mushfiqur Rahim. AP

Rashid Khan is leading the side for the first time in Tests after he was named the captain across all formats post Afghanistan's bad run in ICC World Cup 2019. Shakib Al Hasan to captain Bangladesh. Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bat first.

The weather in Chattogram is not very suitable for cricket as it is expected to rain. The two sides will be looking to get a stranglehold in the first few days of the Test to make sure rain does hamper chances.

Squads:

Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Shadman Islam, Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Ebadat Hossain, Nayeem Hasan

Afghanistan: Ihsanullah Janat, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Javed Ahmadi, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Ali Khil(w), Rashid Khan(c), Afsar Zazai, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Sayed Shirzad, Yamin Ahmadzai, Shapoor Zadran

Updated Date: Sep 05, 2019 17:02:14 IST

