Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Southampton weather update, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Bangladesh and Afghanistan will come into Match 31 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as disappointing units who ran their opposition close in recent outings. Bangladesh were chasing a stiff 382 run total and fell short by 48 runs. An admirable achievement and effort by the Bangla Tigers. Afghanistan would not be pleased that they couldn't go past the finishing line against India - falling 11 runs short of the 225 run target.

As it stands, following the recent results, Bangladesh are sixth in the points table with two wins, three defeats and a washout in their six matches in the tournament. Afghanistan, meanwhile, playing their second Cricket World Cup are still looking for their first win. They've played six matches and lost all six to sit bottom of the ten team points table.

For Bangladesh, it is their batting unit which has fired better in the matches played thus far. Led by Shakib Al Hasan at No 3, Bangladesh have consistently put up good scores. Their bowling, though, needs much improvement if they do go far in the tournament – which is mathematically possible but realistically stiff. In their last three matches, Bangladesh have conceded 320-plus runs and it becomes even more important to fare better against Afghanistan who have strong bowling of their own.

Afghanistan came back strongly after the thrashing at England's hands to push India all the way to the final over. The youngsters in world cricket would be hopeful of going one better against Bangladesh, as they improve match-by-match, to collect full points with knowledge of conditions in Southampton.

Speaking of conditions, Hampshire Bowl or Rose Bowl stadium will be the venue for the day game in Southampton and the teams will be greeted with temperatures of 16-22 degrees Celsius. As per Accuweather, toss could be delayed with chances of showers at 11 AM local (3.30 PM IST) with the match scheduled to start half an hour prior. Thereafter, it is expected to be cloudy with the sun also making an appearance on the most part.

Late evening is expected to see rain so either team would be eager to close out the contest before 6 PM (10.30 PM IST) to avoid any interruption.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here