ICC CWC | Match 30 Jun 23, 2019
PAK vs SA
Pakistan beat South Africa by 49 runs
ICC CWC | Match 29 Jun 22, 2019
WI vs NZ
New Zealand beat West Indies by 5 runs
ICC CWC Jun 24, 2019
BAN vs AFG
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC Jun 25, 2019
ENG vs AUS
Lord's, London
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match, weather update at Southampton today: Sunny day with little chance of rain expected at Rose Bowl

Afghanistan will square off against Bangladesh at Rose Bowl, Southampton - the same venue where they fell narrowly short of shocking India in the World Cup.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 24, 2019 08:01:38 IST

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Southampton weather update, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Bangladesh and Afghanistan will come into Match 31 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as disappointing units who ran their opposition close in recent outings. Bangladesh were chasing a stiff 382 run total and fell short by 48 runs. An admirable achievement and effort by the Bangla Tigers. Afghanistan would not be pleased that they couldn't go past the finishing line against India - falling 11 runs short of the 225 run target.

Rashid Khan logged the worst bowling figures in World Cup history. Reuters

Rashid Khan took Afghanistan close in the chase against India at Southampton. (Reuters)

As it stands, following the recent results, Bangladesh are sixth in the points table with two wins, three defeats and a washout in their six matches in the tournament. Afghanistan, meanwhile, playing their second Cricket World Cup are still looking for their first win. They've played six matches and lost all six to sit bottom of the ten team points table.

For Bangladesh, it is their batting unit which has fired better in the matches played thus far. Led by Shakib Al Hasan at No 3, Bangladesh have consistently put up good scores. Their bowling, though, needs much improvement if they do go far in the tournament – which is mathematically possible but realistically stiff. In their last three matches, Bangladesh have conceded 320-plus runs and it becomes even more important to fare better against Afghanistan who have strong bowling of their own.

Afghanistan came back strongly after the thrashing at England's hands to push India all the way to the final over. The youngsters in world cricket would be hopeful of going one better against Bangladesh, as they improve match-by-match, to collect full points with knowledge of conditions in Southampton.

Speaking of conditions, Hampshire Bowl or Rose Bowl stadium will be the venue for the day game in Southampton and the teams will be greeted with temperatures of 16-22 degrees Celsius. As per Accuweather, toss could be delayed with chances of showers at 11 AM local (3.30 PM IST) with the match scheduled to start half an hour prior. Thereafter, it is expected to be cloudy with the sun also making an appearance on the most part.

Late evening is expected to see rain so either team would be eager to close out the contest before 6 PM (10.30 PM IST) to avoid any interruption.

Updated Date: Jun 24, 2019 08:01:38 IST

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
New Zealand 6 5 0 1 11
Australia 6 5 1 0 10
India 5 4 0 1 9
England 6 4 2 0 8
Sri Lanka 6 2 2 2 6
Bangladesh 6 2 3 1 5
Pakistan 6 2 3 1 5
West Indies 6 1 4 1 3
South Africa 7 1 5 1 3
Afghanistan 6 0 6 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

