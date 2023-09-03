Toss update: Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bat first against Afghanistan.

Playing XI:

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan(Captain), Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi(Captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Preview: Bangladesh will look to register their first win of the 2023 Asia Cup when they face Afghanistan, the only team yet to play a match in the tournament.

Bangladesh’s batters endured a disappointing outing against Sri Lanka in their tournament opener on Thursday, having been dismissed for just 164 after winning the toss and opting to bat first.

Najmul Hossain Shanto, with 89 runs, was the only silver lining for Bangladesh in what was otherwise a forgettable outing with the bat for the Tigers. Even skipper Shakib Al Hasan (5) failed to make an impact, but it is clear that the onus will rely on him to stabilize the batting lineup against the Afghans.

Bangladesh’s bowlers fared much better against Sri Lanka despite going down. Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Mahedi Hasan picked a wicket each while Shakib collected two wickets.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, will look to put their 0-3 ODI series loss to Pakistan behind and put up an inspired performance. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah and Ibrahim Zadran will be responsible for the runs while Fazalhaq Farooqi and Rashid Khan will spearhead the bowling attack.

Najibullah Zadran makes up the core of Afghanistan’s middle-order batting and is likely to return to the playing XI following an absence due to injury. Zadran had missed the ODIs against Pakistan due to a knee injury.

Teams (from):

Bangladesh: Anamul Haque, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shamim Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed.

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Alikhil, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Riaz Hassan, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmat Shah, Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Abdul Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad.