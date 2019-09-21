Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, LIVE Cricket Score, Tri-nation T20I series, 6th T20I in Chittagong
Check out the live score and updates from the sixth T20I between Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Live Now
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|India
|8411
|263
|4
|Australia
|5471
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4407
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Toss: Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to field first in their tri-nation Twenty20 international match against Afghanistan in Chittagong on Saturday.
Both teams have already qualified for the September 24 final after winning two of their previous three matches.
Bangladesh brought Sabbir Rahman for Aminul Islam in their only change from the previous game.
Afghanistan handed Navin-ul-Haq his Twenty20 international debut and also brought back Karim Janat for Fazal Niazai and Dawlat Zadran.
Zimbabwe are the other team of the tournament.
Bangladesh: Nazmul Hossain, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (capt), Gulbadin Naib, Shafiqullah, Karim Janat, Navin-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Umpires: Gazi Sohel (BAN), Masudur Rahman (BAN)
TV umpire: Sharfuddoula (BAN)
Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)
Updated Date:
Sep 21, 2019 18:02:07 IST
