First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 4 Sep 20, 2019
USA vs NAM
Namibia beat USA by 139 runs (D/L method)
IRE T20I Tri-Series | Match 6 Sep 20, 2019
IRE vs SCO
Ireland beat Scotland by 1 run
SA in IND Sep 22, 2019
IND vs SA
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
ICC CWC League 2 Sep 22, 2019
PNG vs NAM
Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, LIVE Cricket Score, Tri-nation T20I series, 6th T20I in Chittagong

Check out the live score and updates from the sixth T20I between Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

FirstCricket Staff, Sep 21, 2019 18:02:07 IST

80/3
Overs
10.4
R/R
7.69
Fours
8
Sixes
4
Extras
3

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss: Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to field first in their tri-nation Twenty20 international match against Afghanistan in Chittagong on Saturday.

Both teams have already qualified for the September 24 final after winning two of their previous three matches.

Bangladesh brought Sabbir Rahman for Aminul Islam in their only change from the previous game.

Afghanistan handed Navin-ul-Haq his Twenty20 international debut and also brought back Karim Janat for Fazal Niazai and Dawlat Zadran.

Zimbabwe are the other team of the tournament.

Bangladesh: Nazmul Hossain, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (capt), Gulbadin Naib, Shafiqullah, Karim Janat, Navin-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Umpires: Gazi Sohel (BAN), Masudur Rahman (BAN)

TV umpire: Sharfuddoula (BAN)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

Updated Date: Sep 21, 2019 18:02:07 IST

Tags : Afghanistan Cricket Team, Afif Hossain, Asghar Afghan, Bangladesh Cricket Team, Bangladesh Tri-Nation t20i Series, Cricket, Gulbadin Naib, Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Liton Das, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Navin-Ul-Haq, Nazmul Hossain, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiqullah, Shafiul Islam, Shakib Al Hasan, SportsTracker, Tri-Nation t20

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all