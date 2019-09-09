First Cricket
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, LIVE Cricket Score, only Test, Day 5 at Chattogram

Follow live updates on Day 5 of the one-off Test between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at Chattogram on our live blog here.

FirstCricket Staff, Sep 09, 2019 09:15:32 IST

342/10
Overs
117.0
R/R
2.92
Fours
25
Sixes
8
Extras
3
205/10
Overs
70.5
R/R
2.91
Fours
18
Sixes
3
Extras
5
260/10
Overs
90.1
R/R
2.89
Fours
24
Sixes
9
Extras
4
136/6
Overs
44.2
R/R
3.08
Fours
12
Sixes
0
Extras
2
Mohammad Nabi 17.2 4 38 1

Day 4, report: Afghanistan is four wickets way from victory over Bangladesh in their one-off Test.

The newest team in test cricket had Bangladesh 136-6 in its second innings at stumps on Day 4 on Sunday. The host needs 398 to win or to bat out the final day for a draw. Bangladesh's highest successful run chase in tests is 217.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, LIVE Cricket Score, only Test, Day 5 at Chattogram

Afghanistan will be lead by Rashid Khan (L), while Bangladesh captain by Shakib Al Hasan. AFP

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan led the way for his team with 3-46 with his leg-spin. He took five in the first innings. Opposite number Shakib Al Hasan held Bangladesh's hopes on 39 not out.

The fourth day came to a premature end because of rain, which delayed the start and interrupted play several times.

Left-arm spinner Zahir Khan, on his test debut, took 2-36 and began Bangladesh's slide with the wicket of opener Liton Das lbw for nine.

Mosaddek Hossain, promoted to No. 3 for Bangladesh in place of Mominul Haque, played an expensive cut shot against a turning delivery from Zahir and was caught for 12.

Rashid Khan baffled Mushfiqur (23) with a googly and added the wickets of Mominul Haque for 3 and Mahmudullah for 7 to run through Bangladesh's middle order.

Bangladesh lost 4-47 in that period.

Shadman Islam made 41 to top-score for Bangladesh.

Afghanistan only gained test status last year and has played just two tests before this but is now on the brink of a memorable victory against a team that has been playing test cricket for nearly 20 years. Afghanistan lost to India and beat Ireland in its only other Tests.

With AP inputs

Updated Date: Sep 09, 2019 09:15:32 IST

