Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, LIVE Cricket Score, Only Test, Day 4 at Chattogram

Follow live updates on Day 4 of the one-off Test between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at Chattogram on our live blog here.

FirstCricket Staff, Sep 08, 2019 09:24:09 IST

342/10
Overs
117.0
R/R
2.92
Fours
25
Sixes
8
Extras
3
205/10
Overs
70.5
R/R
2.91
Fours
18
Sixes
3
Extras
5
237/8
Overs
83.4
R/R
2.84
Fours
23
Sixes
8
Extras
4
Shakib Al Hasan 16 3 53 3

Day 3 report: Afghanistan extended their lead over Bangladesh to 374 at the end of play on day three of the one-off Test at Zahur Ahmed Choudhary Stadium on Saturday.

Afghanistan recovered from 4/2 and finished the day at the score of 237/8 as debutant Ibrahim Zadran made his maiden Test half-century and found support in Asghar Afghan, who struck his second fifty of the match.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, LIVE Cricket Score, Only Test, Day 4 at Chattogram

Rashid Khan and Shakib Al Hasan will be leading Afghanistan and Bangladesh respectively. AFP

Zadran amassed 87 runs before he was scalped by Nayeem Hasan. Afghan became a victim of Taijul Islam after playing a knock of 50 runs.

Rashid Khan provided some quick runs in the lower-order as he scored 24 off 22 balls. He was also dismissed by Islam. Afsar Zazai (34) and Yamin Ahmadzai (0) will resume their innings on day four.

Shakib Al Hasan scalped three wickets while Islam and Hasan were able to get hold of two wickets each for Bangladesh.

Earlier, Bangladesh resumed their innings from 194/8 and were bowled out for 205. They were only able to add 11 runs to their total from day three.

Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan scalped the last two wickets of the Bangladesh innings.

With ANI inputs

Updated Date: Sep 08, 2019 09:24:09 IST

Tags : Afghanistan, Afsar Zazai, Bangladesh, Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan, Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan 2019, Cricket, Mushfiqur Rahim, Rashid Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Test Cricket

