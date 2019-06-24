First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 31 Jun 24, 2019
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 62 runs
ICC CWC | Match 30 Jun 23, 2019
PAK vs SA
Pakistan beat South Africa by 49 runs
ICC CWC Jun 25, 2019
ENG vs AUS
Lord's, London
ICC CWC Jun 26, 2019
NZ vs PAK
Edgbaston, Birmingham
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'Once in a lifetime cricketer', Twitter waxes lyrical for Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan moved atop the tournament scoring list with 51 to take his tally to 476 runs, then took 5-29 to lift his tournament wicket tally to 10.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 24, 2019 23:49:45 IST

Shakib Al Hasan showed why he's the top-ranked all-rounder in one-day international cricket by scoring a half-century and then taking a five-wicket haul to steer Bangladesh to a 62-run World Cup win over Afghanistan.

Shakib moved atop the tournament scoring list with 51 to take his tally to 476 runs, then took 5-29 to lift his tournament wicket tally to 10.

The 32-year-old left-hander is the only player other than India's Yuvraj Singh, who took 5-31 and posted an unbeaten 50 against Ireland at Bangalore in 2011, to achieve the all-rounder double in a World Cup game. Yuvraj was voted player of the World Cup in 2011, when India won the title on home soil.

"I think the five wickets. It was important," Shakib responded when asked for his match highlight. "Having said that, I had to work really hard for my 50 runs."

He said he's never been better prepared for a major tournament, so his performances are "a combination of hard work and luck."

Shakib was involved from the fifth over Monday, going to the crease at the fall of Bangladesh's first wicket.

He went on to post his sixth consecutive 40-plus score at the World Cup — he has two centuries — and he was the second-highest contributor to Bangladesh's total of 262-7 against Afghanistan after Mushfiqur Rahim's 83.

Taking wickets in three different spells, Shakib was the key contributor with the ball as Afghanistan was dismissed for 200, its seventh straight loss in the tournament.

Twitter could not stop waxing lyrical about arguably the greatest cricketer that Bangladesh has produced, so here are some of the reactions:

Igniting his own trail

Shakib bossing the Cricket World Cup

Single-handedly winning games for Bangladesh

Ian Smith couldn't have summed Bangladesh's performance any better

Greed that Bangladeshi fans won't mind

Speaking of greed, here's a simple list of expectations for Shakib for the next game

Shakib's golden run

Some numbers to put Shakib's stellar show at the World Cup into context

With inputs from AP.

Updated Date: Jun 24, 2019 23:49:45 IST

Tags : Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan, Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Shakib Al Hasan

