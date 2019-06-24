Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'Once in a lifetime cricketer', Twitter waxes lyrical for Shakib Al Hasan
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan moved atop the tournament scoring list with 51 to take his tally to 476 runs, then took 5-29 to lift his tournament wicket tally to 10.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|New Zealand
|6
|5
|0
|1
|11
|Australia
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|India
|5
|4
|0
|1
|9
|England
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|Bangladesh
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Sri Lanka
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Pakistan
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
|West Indies
|6
|1
|4
|1
|3
|South Africa
|7
|1
|5
|1
|3
|Afghanistan
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
Shakib Al Hasan showed why he's the top-ranked all-rounder in one-day international cricket by scoring a half-century and then taking a five-wicket haul to steer Bangladesh to a 62-run World Cup win over Afghanistan.
Shakib moved atop the tournament scoring list with 51 to take his tally to 476 runs, then took 5-29 to lift his tournament wicket tally to 10.
The 32-year-old left-hander is the only player other than India's Yuvraj Singh, who took 5-31 and posted an unbeaten 50 against Ireland at Bangalore in 2011, to achieve the all-rounder double in a World Cup game. Yuvraj was voted player of the World Cup in 2011, when India won the title on home soil.
"I think the five wickets. It was important," Shakib responded when asked for his match highlight. "Having said that, I had to work really hard for my 50 runs."
He said he's never been better prepared for a major tournament, so his performances are "a combination of hard work and luck."
Shakib was involved from the fifth over Monday, going to the crease at the fall of Bangladesh's first wicket.
He went on to post his sixth consecutive 40-plus score at the World Cup — he has two centuries — and he was the second-highest contributor to Bangladesh's total of 262-7 against Afghanistan after Mushfiqur Rahim's 83.
Taking wickets in three different spells, Shakib was the key contributor with the ball as Afghanistan was dismissed for 200, its seventh straight loss in the tournament.
Twitter could not stop waxing lyrical about arguably the greatest cricketer that Bangladesh has produced, so here are some of the reactions:
Igniting his own trail
Shakib bossing the Cricket World Cup
Single-handedly winning games for Bangladesh
Ian Smith couldn't have summed Bangladesh's performance any better
Greed that Bangladeshi fans won't mind
Speaking of greed, here's a simple list of expectations for Shakib for the next game
Shakib's golden run
Some numbers to put Shakib's stellar show at the World Cup into context
With inputs from AP.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here
Updated Date:
Jun 24, 2019 23:49:45 IST
Also See
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Preview: Desperate Tigers face a must-win game against Afghans
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Five-star Shakib Al Hasan propels Tigers into fifth-place with 62-run victory
Australia vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Preview: Wary of Shakib Al Hasan, Australia face resurgent Bangladesh