Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Live Streaming: When and where to watch today’s match score online

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the ICC Cricket World Cup clash between Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 24, 2019 07:55:14 IST

Mashrafe Mortaza-led Bangladesh will look to inch closer to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-finals when they face an already-eliminated Afghanistan side on Monday.

The Tigers have had an up and down tournament so far, having beaten only South Africa and West Indies despite showcasing some spirited performances.

File image of the Bangladesh cricket team. AFP

And without a doubt, all eyes will be on Shakib Al Hasan, who has scored 425 runs in five matches and sit second in the leading run-scorers’ list.
Afghanistan, meanwhile, went down fighting to favourites India on Saturday, as they failed to chase down a target of 225, falling short by 11 runs.

Their flexibility of the batting order remains a question, with the Afghans going down to 213 all out from 64-2.

Mohammad Nabi was the standout performer for the Afghans with the bat, scoring 52 runs. He, along with captain Gulbadin Naib, picked two wickets each on Saturday.

Here's everything you need to know about the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan:

When will Bangladesh vs Afghanistan clash take place?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan clash will take place on 24 June 2019.

Where will the match be played?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan clash will take place at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

What time does the match begin?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan clash will begin at 3.00 pm IST with the toss to take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on Firstpost.com.

Updated Date: Jun 24, 2019 07:59:09 IST

