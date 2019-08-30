First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 Americas Qualifier | Match 12 Aug 26, 2019
CAY vs BER
Bermuda beat Cayman Islands by 6 wickets
IND in WI | 1st Test Aug 22, 2019
WI vs IND
India beat West Indies by 318 runs
NZ in SL Sep 01, 2019
SL vs NZ
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
NZ in SL Sep 03, 2019
SL vs NZ
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Hosts rest Mustafizur Rahman and Tamim Iqbal, recall Taskin Ahmed

Bangladesh Cricket Board on Friday announced a 15-man squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan, with the selectors resting paceman Mustafizur Rahman.

Agence France-Presse, Aug 30, 2019 18:39:24 IST

Bangladesh Cricket Board on Friday announced a 15-man squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan, with the selectors resting paceman Mustafizur Rahman.

Afghanistan arrived in Dhaka Friday morning for their maiden Test against Bangladesh, starting 5 September in Chittagong.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Hosts rest Mustafizur Rahman and Tamim Iqbal, recall Taskin Ahmed

File photo Mustafizur Rahman. AFP

"Mustafizur has a light injury. Since we have only one Test match, we did not want to take any risk. Moreover, we have many matches coming. This is why we rested him," chief selector Minhajul Abedin told AFP.

Opening batsman Tamim Iqbal was also rested for the Test following a request from the player, who wanted the break to refresh after his recent bad patch.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan returned to the Test side. Pacer Taskin Ahmed and all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain were also recalled.

Pace bowler Khalid Ahmed was dropped.

Chief selector Minhajul said wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das will take Tamim's opening slot in the Test.

Afghanistan will also play a tri-nation Twenty20 tournament from 13 September with Zimbabwe and hosts Bangladesh.

Bangladesh squad: Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan (Capt), Mahmudullah Riyad, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Taijul Islam, Mosaddek Hossain, Nayeem Hasan, Mehedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadat Hossain and Abu Jayed.

Updated Date: Aug 30, 2019 18:39:24 IST

Tags : Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan 2019, Cricket, Dhaka, Mustafizur Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Sports, Tamim Iqbal, Taskin Ahmed

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3763 114
2 New Zealand 2736 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4076 105
5 Australia 2951 98
6 Sri Lanka 3681 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all