Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Hosts rest Mustafizur Rahman and Tamim Iqbal, recall Taskin Ahmed
Bangladesh Cricket Board on Friday announced a 15-man squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan, with the selectors resting paceman Mustafizur Rahman.
Bangladesh Cricket Board on Friday announced a 15-man squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan, with the selectors resting paceman Mustafizur Rahman.
Afghanistan arrived in Dhaka Friday morning for their maiden Test against Bangladesh, starting 5 September in Chittagong.
File photo Mustafizur Rahman. AFP
"Mustafizur has a light injury. Since we have only one Test match, we did not want to take any risk. Moreover, we have many matches coming. This is why we rested him," chief selector Minhajul Abedin told AFP.
Opening batsman Tamim Iqbal was also rested for the Test following a request from the player, who wanted the break to refresh after his recent bad patch.
Skipper Shakib Al Hasan returned to the Test side. Pacer Taskin Ahmed and all-rounder Mosaddek Hossain were also recalled.
Pace bowler Khalid Ahmed was dropped.
Chief selector Minhajul said wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das will take Tamim's opening slot in the Test.
Afghanistan will also play a tri-nation Twenty20 tournament from 13 September with Zimbabwe and hosts Bangladesh.
Bangladesh squad: Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan (Capt), Mahmudullah Riyad, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Taijul Islam, Mosaddek Hossain, Nayeem Hasan, Mehedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadat Hossain and Abu Jayed.
Updated Date:
Aug 30, 2019 18:39:24 IST
