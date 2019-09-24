First Cricket
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Highlights, Tri-nation T20I series, Final at Dhaka, full cricket score: Match abandoned due to rain, teams share trophy

Follow live scorecard of final of tri-nation T20I series between Bangladesh and Afghanistan on our blog here

FirstCricket Staff, Sep 24, 2019 20:47:50 IST

Preview: Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be looking to outdo each other in the final of the tri-nation T20I series. The two teams have been equally good in the tournament so far. However, the team which will handle the pressure of the final would go on to lift the trophy.

One major worry for Afghanistan ahead of the final is that they are not sure on captain Rashid Khan's availability. He has been an inspirational captain as well as a wicket-taking bowler for them in the series and his absence will certainly be felt.

On Monday, Rashid himself said that he is unsure of his participation in the big match.

"I can't say anything right now. I had some work on my hamstring yesterday and today. We will decide tomorrow," he said.

However, Rashid assured the Afghanistan fans that even if he is 10 percent fit, he will play the final.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, would be hoping to make a statement after their tournament did not start on a good note. Mahmudullah is in good nick and the hosts will be hoping to clinch the trophy in order make for the losses in World Cup, in Sri Lanka and in the Test against Afghanistan.

Squads:

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Najeeb Tarakai, Fazal Niazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Shahidullah Kamal, Fareed Malik, Dawlat Zadran

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Aminul Islam, Mohammad Naim, Taijul Islam, Rubel Hossain

Sep 24, 2019

