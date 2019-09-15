Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Highlights Cricket Score, Tri-nation T20I series, 3rd T20I: Afghanistan beat hosts by 25 runs
Check out the live score and updates from the first T20I between Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 25 runs
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Toss news: Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan won the toss and elected to bat first in their tri-nation Twenty20 international match against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.
Both teams are unchanged from victories in their opening matches of the tournament.
File image of Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan. @ICC
Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Taijul Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman.
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Najeeb Tarakai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (capt), Gulbadin Naib, Fareed Malik, Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
Umpires: Masudur Rahman (BAN), Gazi Sohel (BAN)
TV Umpire: Sharfuddoula (BAN),
Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)
Updated Date:
Sep 15, 2019 22:02:09 IST
