Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Highlights Cricket Score, Tri-nation T20I series, 3rd T20I: Afghanistan beat hosts by 25 runs

Check out the live score and updates from the first T20I between Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

FirstCricket Staff, Sep 15, 2019 22:02:09 IST

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 25 runs

164/6
Overs
20.0
R/R
8.2
Fours
7
Sixes
10
Extras
18
139/10
Overs
19.5
R/R
7.13
Fours
14
Sixes
1
Extras
6

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss news: Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan won the toss and elected to bat first in their tri-nation Twenty20 international match against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.

Both teams are unchanged from victories in their opening matches of the tournament.

File image of Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan. @ICC

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Taijul Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Najeeb Tarakai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (capt), Gulbadin Naib, Fareed Malik, Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Umpires: Masudur Rahman (BAN), Gazi Sohel (BAN)

TV Umpire: Sharfuddoula (BAN),

Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

Updated Date: Sep 15, 2019 22:02:09 IST

