Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Highlights, 2nd ODI in Chittagong: Afghans seal series 2-0 with 142-run win

Cricket

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Highlights, 2nd ODI in Chittagong: Afghans seal series 2-0 with 142-run win

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Highlights: Afghanistan clinched a dominant win to seal the series 2-0.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Highlights, 2nd ODI in Chittagong: Afghans seal series 2-0 with 142-run win

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live: Bangladesh have won the toss and decided to bowl in second ODI. Image: Twitter/ICC

FP commentary Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary

Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan At Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 08 July, 2023

08 July, 2023
Starts 13:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Afghanistan

Afghanistan

331/9 (50.0 ov)

2nd ODI
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

189/10 (43.2 ov)

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 142 runs

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live: Bangladesh have won the toss and decided to field in the second ODI against Afghanistan. Hosts Bangladesh trail 0-1 in the three-match series.

Bangladesh captain Litton Das: “We’ll like to bowl first. In the last game, it was double-paced in the first 10 overs. We’ll try our best and focus on our process. If we play well, we’ll definitely win. We should bowl in the right areas. Two changes.”

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi: “It’s a big opportunity. We want to give our 100% to win the series. We don’t mind batting first because the surface looks good. Better than last game, looks dry. He (Fazalhaq Farooqi) had cramps, not a problem and he’s 100% fit. We’ll try our best to score as much as we can. We are going with the same team.”

Related Articles

Bangladesh

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: Fazalhaq Farooqi shines as visitors win rain-curtailed 1st ODI

Bangladesh

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Highlights, 1st ODI in Chattogram: AFG beat BAN by 17 runs via DLS method

Bangladesh XI: Litton Das(c), Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Saleem Safi

Published on: July 08, 2023 13:39:54 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

New Zealand women's cricket team spinner Eden Carson bowls 11 overs in ODI!
First Cricket News

New Zealand women's cricket team spinner Eden Carson bowls 11 overs in ODI!

New Zealand women's cricketer Eden Carson bowled 11 overs in the second ODI against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Women's Ashes 2023: Gardner's eight-for spins Australia to 89-run victory over England in one-off Test
First Cricket News

Women's Ashes 2023: Gardner's eight-for spins Australia to 89-run victory over England in one-off Test

Gardner finished with a match haul of 12/165 as England were bowled out for 178 inside the morning session on the final day despite Danielle Wyatt's 54 on Test debut.

Dream11 to replace Byju's as Indian cricket team lead sponsor
First Cricket News

Dream11 to replace Byju's as Indian cricket team lead sponsor

BCCI's deal with Dream11 will run for a period of four years. Ed-tech giant Byju's, which had been the lead sponsor since 2019, had terminated its agreement with the board in March earlier this year.