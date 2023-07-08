Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Highlights: Afghanistan clinched a dominant win to seal the series 2-0.
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 142 runs
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live: Bangladesh have won the toss and decided to field in the second ODI against Afghanistan. Hosts Bangladesh trail 0-1 in the three-match series.
Bangladesh captain Litton Das: “We’ll like to bowl first. In the last game, it was double-paced in the first 10 overs. We’ll try our best and focus on our process. If we play well, we’ll definitely win. We should bowl in the right areas. Two changes.”
Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi: “It’s a big opportunity. We want to give our 100% to win the series. We don’t mind batting first because the surface looks good. Better than last game, looks dry. He (Fazalhaq Farooqi) had cramps, not a problem and he’s 100% fit. We’ll try our best to score as much as we can. We are going with the same team.”
Bangladesh XI: Litton Das(c), Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman
Afghanistan XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Saleem Safi
