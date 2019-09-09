First Cricket
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: 'Afghanistan's great story continues' Twitter reacts as Rashid Khan and Co register historic Test win

In only his country's third Test match, Rashid took three of the last four wickets to finish with a match haul of 11 wickets, helping Afghanistan bowl out Bangladesh for 173 runs in the second innings

FirstCricket Staff, Sep 09, 2019 18:22:09 IST

Rashid Khan claimed 6-49 and completed his maiden 10-wicket haul in Test cricket as Afghanistan overcame rain and fading light to crush Bangladesh by 224 runs and register their first Test win away from home in the one-off match in Chittagong on Monday.

In only his country's third Test match, Rashid took three of the last four wickets to finish with a match haul of 11 wickets, helping Afghanistan bowl out Bangladesh for 173 runs in the second innings.

With four wickets in hand, the hosts were given 18.3 overs to survive after play resumed in the final session following a rain break but they succumbed with three overs to spare.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the historic win:

Afghanistan's fairytale rise has taken many by surprise

Rashid Khan's performances didn't go unnoticed in his debut as Test captain

Afghanistan gave retiring veteran Mohammad Nabi a fitting send-off

With inputs from AFP.

Updated Date: Sep 09, 2019 18:22:09 IST

