Rashid Khan claimed 6-49 and completed his maiden 10-wicket haul in Test cricket as Afghanistan overcame rain and fading light to crush Bangladesh by 224 runs and register their first Test win away from home in the one-off match in Chittagong on Monday.

In only his country's third Test match, Rashid took three of the last four wickets to finish with a match haul of 11 wickets, helping Afghanistan bowl out Bangladesh for 173 runs in the second innings.

With four wickets in hand, the hosts were given 18.3 overs to survive after play resumed in the final session following a rain break but they succumbed with three overs to spare.

afghanistan won't win the world test championship (since they aren't in it) but they just won test cricket! #BANvAFG — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) September 9, 2019

Just brilliant from Afghanistan. Had 18.3 overs to get 4 wickets with 2 batsmen and did it with overs to spare. Magnificent game for @rashidkhan_19 but how good was everyone else. Their great story continues. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 9, 2019

No. of matches to get 2 Test wins: 3 Aus, Afghanistan

4 Eng

9 Pak

12 WI

13 SA

20 SL

30 Ind

31 Zim

55 NZ

60 Ban#AfgvBan — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) September 9, 2019

This Test win from Afghanistan is one of biggest feel-good moments in cricket. Bangladesh aren’t easily beaten at home — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) September 9, 2019

Not yet 21, @rashidkhan_19 leads @ACBofficials to win in his first Test as captain. Great match he’s had as bowler and batsman too. What a player! Bangladesh, punting heavily on spin, hoist by their own petard — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 9, 2019

Rashid Khan is now the first debutant Test captain to claim a 10 wicket match haul and also hit an individual fifty in an innings in the same Test match!#BanvAfg — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 9, 2019

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan gave his Man of the Match award to retiring veteran Mohammad Nabi.

This young gun has a heart bigger than his age#BANvAFG #AFGvBAN pic.twitter.com/PVXuCdFvM5 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) September 9, 2019

