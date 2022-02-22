Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 1st ODI LIVE streaming: When and where to watch score online

Bangladesh welcome Afghanistan for a limited-overs series, starting with the ODIs, on Wednesday.

Afghanistan, led by Hashmatullah Shahidi and Mohammad Nabi in ODIs and T20Is, respectively are set to play three ODIs and two T20Is in Bangladesh.

The upcoming series will also see Bangladesh batter Tamim Iqbal making a comeback, after having been out of action since July 2021 due to an injury.

There are notable absentees in the Afghanistan camp, with the selectors leaving out the likes of Gulbadin Naib, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hamid Hassan and Mohammad Shahzad.

Afghanistan are coming to this series on the back of a 3-0 clean sweep over Netherlands in an ODI series in Doha.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh emerged victorious in their last two ODI assignments, beating Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe 3-0 and 2-1, respectively.

Here’s all you need to know about when and where to watch the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan first ODI:

When will the first ODI between Bangladesh and Afghanistan take place?

The first ODI between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will take place on Wednesday, 23 February, 2022.

What is the venue for the first ODI between Bangladesh and Afghanistan?

The match will take place at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

When will the match start?

The match will begin at 10.30 am IST. The toss will take place at 10 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match?

There won’t be LIVE telecast of the match on TV. You can stream it LIVE on the FanCode app and website. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates.

