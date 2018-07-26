First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN in WI | 2nd ODI Jul 26, 2018
WI Vs BAN
West Indies beat Bangladesh by 3 runs
BAN in WI | 1st ODI Jul 22, 2018
WI Vs BAN
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 48 runs
NZW in AUS Sep 29, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
NZW in AUS Oct 01, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Bangladesh to host Zimbabwe, West Indies for back-to-back series in late 2018

Bangladesh will host Zimbabwe and the Windies for back-to-back series later this year, a senior Bangladesh cricket official said on Thursday.

Agence France-Presse, July 26, 2018

Dhaka: Bangladesh will host Zimbabwe and the Windies for back-to-back series later this year, a senior Bangladesh cricket official said on Thursday.

Zimbabwe were originally scheduled to visit in January 2019 but the cricket board brought forward the tour to October avoid any potential clash with national elections.

File image of Bangladesh team. AFP

File image of Bangladesh team. AFP

Bangladesh announced on Wednesday that the Windies would arrive on 15 November for their first full tour to the country since 2012.

"Apart from the West Indies, we've also confirmed the Zimbabwe series in October," said BCB chief executive officer Nizamuddin Chowdhury.

"They (Zimbabwe) will play two Tests and three ODIs. It means we will now play back-to-back series this year."

The Windies series will include two Tests, three one-day internationals and three twenty20 internationals between November and December.

The Zimbabwe tour dates have not yet been announced.

Fixtures for West Indies tour of Bangladesh:

15 November: West Indies arrive

18-19 Novembe: Two-day match v TBA in Chittagong

22–26 November: First Test in Chittagong

30 November-4 December: Second Test in Dhaka

6  December: One-day match v TBA in Dhaka

9  December: First one-day international in Dhaka

11  December: Second ODI in Dhaka

14  December: Third ODI in Sylhet

17  December: First twenty20 international in Sylhet

20  December: Second T20 in Dhaka

22  December: Third T20 in Dhaka

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018

Tags : #Bangladesh #Cricket #Nizamuddin Chowdhury #SportsTracker #West Indies #Zimbabwe

Also See

Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all