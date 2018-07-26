Dhaka: Bangladesh will host Zimbabwe and the Windies for back-to-back series later this year, a senior Bangladesh cricket official said on Thursday.

Zimbabwe were originally scheduled to visit in January 2019 but the cricket board brought forward the tour to October avoid any potential clash with national elections.

Bangladesh announced on Wednesday that the Windies would arrive on 15 November for their first full tour to the country since 2012.

"Apart from the West Indies, we've also confirmed the Zimbabwe series in October," said BCB chief executive officer Nizamuddin Chowdhury.

"They (Zimbabwe) will play two Tests and three ODIs. It means we will now play back-to-back series this year."

The Windies series will include two Tests, three one-day internationals and three twenty20 internationals between November and December.

The Zimbabwe tour dates have not yet been announced.

Fixtures for West Indies tour of Bangladesh:

15 November: West Indies arrive

18-19 Novembe: Two-day match v TBA in Chittagong

22–26 November: First Test in Chittagong

30 November-4 December: Second Test in Dhaka

6 December: One-day match v TBA in Dhaka

9 December: First one-day international in Dhaka

11 December: Second ODI in Dhaka

14 December: Third ODI in Sylhet

17 December: First twenty20 international in Sylhet

20 December: Second T20 in Dhaka

22 December: Third T20 in Dhaka