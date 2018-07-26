Bangladesh to host Zimbabwe, West Indies for back-to-back series in late 2018
Bangladesh will host Zimbabwe and the Windies for back-to-back series later this year, a senior Bangladesh cricket official said on Thursday.
Dhaka: Bangladesh will host Zimbabwe and the Windies for back-to-back series later this year, a senior Bangladesh cricket official said on Thursday.
Zimbabwe were originally scheduled to visit in January 2019 but the cricket board brought forward the tour to October avoid any potential clash with national elections.
File image of Bangladesh team. AFP
Bangladesh announced on Wednesday that the Windies would arrive on 15 November for their first full tour to the country since 2012.
"Apart from the West Indies, we've also confirmed the Zimbabwe series in October," said BCB chief executive officer Nizamuddin Chowdhury.
"They (Zimbabwe) will play two Tests and three ODIs. It means we will now play back-to-back series this year."
The Windies series will include two Tests, three one-day internationals and three twenty20 internationals between November and December.
The Zimbabwe tour dates have not yet been announced.
Fixtures for West Indies tour of Bangladesh:
15 November: West Indies arrive
18-19 Novembe: Two-day match v TBA in Chittagong
22–26 November: First Test in Chittagong
30 November-4 December: Second Test in Dhaka
6 December: One-day match v TBA in Dhaka
9 December: First one-day international in Dhaka
11 December: Second ODI in Dhaka
14 December: Third ODI in Sylhet
17 December: First twenty20 international in Sylhet
20 December: Second T20 in Dhaka
22 December: Third T20 in Dhaka
Updated Date:
Jul 26, 2018
West Indies vs Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Shakib al Hasan's record partnership guides visitors to 48-run win in opening ODI
Bangladesh Cricket Board appoint former South African batsman Neil McKenzie as batting consultant
West Indies vs Bangladesh: Jason Holder, Roston Chase help hosts rout hapless visitors to sweep Test series 2-0