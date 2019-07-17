First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NEP in MAL | 2nd T20I Jul 14, 2019
MAL vs NEP
Nepal beat Malaysia by 6 runs
FIN in DEN | 2nd T20I Jul 13, 2019
DEN vs FIN
Denmark beat Finland by 38 runs
IRE in ENG Jul 24, 2019
ENG vs IRE
Lord's, London
BAN in SL Jul 26, 2019
SL vs BAN
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Bangladesh rest Shakib Al Hasan, retain Mashrafe Mortaza for Sri Lanka ODIs

Bangladesh will become the first team to tour Sri Lanka since the deadly Easter attacks in which 258 people were killed. The teams will play three ODIs on 26, 28 and 31 July.

Agence France-Presse, Jul 17, 2019 10:42:27 IST

Dhaka: Bangladesh are resting all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan but have retained skipper Mashrafe Mortaza for the three-match one-day international series against Sri Lanka later this month, officials said Tuesday.

Bangladesh rest Shakib Al Hasan, retain Mashrafe Mortaza for Sri Lanka ODIs

Shakib Al Hasan was Bangladesh's stand out performer during the World Cup. Reuters

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam and top-order batsman Anamul Haque were also recalled to replace Shakib and batsman Liton Das, who has been rested for personal reasons.

Medium pace Abu Jayed, who was part of World Cup squad but did not play any games, was the other player to miss out.

"Now that the World Cup chapter is over and we are starting a new season. This series is very important for us," said Minhajul Abedin Nannu.

"We didn't make big changes from the World Cup squad here. As we don't have Shakib and Liton, we included two players in their places and dropped one player," he said.

Bangladesh finished eighth in the World Cup after just three wins -- against struggling South Africa, West Indies and Afghanistan.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) sacked coach Steve Rhodes after the team returned home last week and announced it will not renew the contract of bowling coach Courtney Walsh.

Mashrafe, who claimed just one wicket in eight matches, shouldered the responsibility for the team's lacklustre performance, but the BCB has kept faith on him.

Bangladesh will become the first team to tour Sri Lanka since the deadly Easter attacks in which 258 people were killed.

The teams will play three one-day internationals on 26, 28 and 31 July at the Premadasa International Stadium in Colombo.

Squad: Mashrafe Mortaza (Capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarker, Anamul Haque, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman.

Updated Date: Jul 17, 2019 10:42:27 IST

Tags : Bangladesh Cricket, Bangladesh Cricket Team, Cricket, Mashrafe Mortaza, Shakib Al Hasan, Sri Lanka Cricket, Sri Lanka Cricket Team, Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all