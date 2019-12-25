- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MIZ Vs PUD Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ODS Vs UTT Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN Vs AND Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 JHA Vs HAR Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs NAG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MAN Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BIH Vs GOA Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KAR Vs HP Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID Vs PUN Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SAU Vs UP Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MIZ Arunachal Pradesh drew with Mizoram
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MEG Goa beat Meghalaya by an innings and 8 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs SIK Puducherry beat Sikkim by an innings and 269 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHA Vs BIH Chandigarh drew with Bihar
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 187 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 182 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 263 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 107 runs
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Dec 26th, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Dec 26th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 05:00 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG vs CHA - Dec 26th, 2019, 08:45 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs GUJ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs KER - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Dhaka: Bangladesh are ready to play T20 internationals in Pakistan next month but the Test series must take place at a neutral venue, said Nizamuddin Chowdhury, the chief executive of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).
Test cricket returned to Pakistan after a decade with a two-match series against Sri Lanka earlier this month. AP
Test cricket returned to Pakistan after a decade with a two-match series against Sri Lanka earlier this month.
Rawalpindi and Karachi hosted Pakistan’s first Tests on home soil since a militant attack on Sri Lanka’s team bus in Lahore in 2009.
Enthused by the smooth staging of the series, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced its team would no more play their ‘home’ matches abroad as has been the practice with Test teams shunning the country citing safety concerns.
PCB’s assertion notwithstanding, Bangladesh remain wary of touring Pakistan for a lengthy period, Chowdhury told the Daily Star newspaper.
“We stand firm on our ground. We only want to play T20Is in Pakistan,” the BCB CEO was quoted as saying.
“The stakeholders related to the series do not want us to play longer-version cricket in Pakistan,” Nizamuddin said.
Bangladesh are expected to play three T20 internationals in Lahore before a two-Test series against Pakistan who completed a 1-0 series victory against Sri Lanka on Monday.
“Actually, we have no other option. We can play the T20Is but if we are to play Tests then it should be in a neutral venue,” Nizamuddin added.
PCB chairman Ehsan Mani has hinted raising the matter with the governing International Cricket Council should Bangladesh refuse to play the Tests in Pakistan.
“No one should be under any misapprehension as to where Pakistan’s home Tests will take place,” Mani told reporters on Monday.
“All of Pakistan’s matches, against Bangladesh or anyone else, will take place in Pakistan. I still hope the BCB will reflect on the matter and accept there is no reason for them not to visit Pakistan,” he added.
Updated Date:
Dec 25, 2019 13:40:43 IST
