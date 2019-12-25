First Cricket
WI in IND | 3rd ODI Dec 22, 2019
IND vs WI
India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
SL in PAK | 2nd Test Dec 19, 2019
PAK vs SL
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 263 runs
Trans-Tasman Trophy Dec 26, 2019
AUS vs NZ
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Dec 26, 2019
SA vs ENG
SuperSport Park, Centurion
Bangladesh ready for T20 internationals in Pakistan but insist on neutral venue for Test series

PCB chairman Ehsan Mani has hinted raising the matter with the International Cricket Council should Bangladesh refuse to play the Tests in Pakistan.

Reuters, Dec 25, 2019 13:40:43 IST

Dhaka: Bangladesh are ready to play T20 internationals in Pakistan next month but the Test series must take place at a neutral venue, said Nizamuddin Chowdhury, the chief executive of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Test cricket returned to Pakistan after a decade with a two-match series against Sri Lanka earlier this month. AP

Test cricket returned to Pakistan after a decade with a two-match series against Sri Lanka earlier this month.

Rawalpindi and Karachi hosted Pakistan’s first Tests on home soil since a militant attack on Sri Lanka’s team bus in Lahore in 2009.

Enthused by the smooth staging of the series, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced its team would no more play their ‘home’ matches abroad as has been the practice with Test teams shunning the country citing safety concerns.

PCB’s assertion notwithstanding, Bangladesh remain wary of touring Pakistan for a lengthy period, Chowdhury told the Daily Star newspaper.

“We stand firm on our ground. We only want to play T20Is in Pakistan,” the BCB CEO was quoted as saying.

“The stakeholders related to the series do not want us to play longer-version cricket in Pakistan,” Nizamuddin said.

Bangladesh are expected to play three T20 internationals in Lahore before a two-Test series against Pakistan who completed a 1-0 series victory against Sri Lanka on Monday.

“Actually, we have no other option. We can play the T20Is but if we are to play Tests then it should be in a neutral venue,” Nizamuddin added.

PCB chairman Ehsan Mani has hinted raising the matter with the governing International Cricket Council should Bangladesh refuse to play the Tests in Pakistan.

“No one should be under any misapprehension as to where Pakistan’s home Tests will take place,” Mani told reporters on Monday.

“All of Pakistan’s matches, against Bangladesh or anyone else, will take place in Pakistan. I still hope the BCB will reflect on the matter and accept there is no reason for them not to visit Pakistan,” he added.

Updated Date: Dec 25, 2019 13:40:43 IST

Tags : Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Ehsan Mani, Nizamuddin Chowdhury, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 2020, Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 2019, Test Cricket

