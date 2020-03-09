First Cricket
Bangladesh name Tamim Iqbal as ODI captain after Mashrafe Mortaza quits leadership role

Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal has been named the team’s new one-day international (ODI) captain, replacing Mashrafe Mortaza who stepped down earlier this week, the country’s cricket board (BCB) said on Sunday.

Reuters, Mar 09, 2020 00:05:25 IST

File photo of Tamim Iqbal. Essex Cricket

Iqbal, 30, is Bangladesh’s leading scorer in ODIs, having compiled 7,202 runs since making his debut in 2007. The left-hander also has the most ODI centuries (13) and half-centuries (47) for Bangladesh.

With all-rounder and former captain Shakib Al Hasan unavailable until October as he serves a one-year ban for breaching the International Cricket Council’s Anti-Corruption code, Iqbal was handed the captaincy.

“This is a massive honour for me,” Iqbal said in a statement. “I thank the BCB for trusting me with this responsibility.

“I’m aware that I have huge shoes to fill... Mortaza has been a true great for Bangladesh cricket and a model of inspiration as captain for me and all the cricketers.”

Bangladesh recently beat Zimbabwe 3-0 in an ODI series — where Iqbal scored two centuries, including a career-high 158 — and they will now take on the African nation in a two-match Twenty20 series next week.

Their next ODI is a one-off game against Pakistan in Karachi on 1 April.

