IPL | Qualifier 1 May 22, 2018
HYD Vs CHE
Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 2 wickets
IPL | Match 56 May 20, 2018
CHE Vs PUN
Chennai Super Kings beat Kings XI Punjab by 5 wickets
Womens Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
INDW vs MALW
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Womens Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
BANW vs SLW
Royal Selangor Club, Kuala Lumpur
Bangladesh hire Gary Kirsten to find new coach ahead of West Indies tour

Bangladesh have not had a coach since Sri Lankan Chandika Hathurusingha stepped down in October after a successful three-year stint.

AFP, May 22, 2018

Dhaka: South African great Gary Kirsten, who coached India to World Cup success, said Tuesday he is helping rudderless Bangladesh quickly to find a coach ahead of a looming tour.

Bangladesh have not had a coach since Sri Lankan Chandika Hathurusingha stepped down in October after a successful three-year stint.

Gary Kirsten

Gary Kirsten coached India to World Cup glory in 2011. AFP

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed Kirsten as a consultant to help find a coach before a tour of the West Indies in July and August.

Kirsten arrived in Bangladesh on Sunday and has already met players, BCB officials, selectors and local coaches.

"I know Chandika did a great job with the team. I just want to understand what that was about and what made the team do well in that time," said Kirsten, 50.

"Hopefully in a couple of weeks I will have someone in place to take the team forward."

Under Hathurusingha, Bangladesh reached the World Cup quarter-finals in 2015 and the Champions Trophy semi-finals in England last year.

Bangladesh also won one-day series against Pakistan, India and South Africa and defeated Sri Lanka, England and Australia in Tests.

Kirsten, who represented South Africa in 101 Tests and 185 one-day internationals before coaching the Proteas and India, said he could remain linked to Bangladesh "through to the World Cup" in England next year.

Kirsten, who guided India to World Cup success in 2011, said: "I have no doubt that the team can compete at the highest level.

"And I think there is every intention to set some lofty goals in terms of what they want to do over the next 18 months or so."

