Bangladesh give maiden Test call-up to Abu Jayed ahead of West Indies series; injured Mustafizur Rahman misses out
Bangladesh have left out Mustafizur Rahman from their 15-man squad for next month's Test series against Windies after the pacer failed to recover from an injury.
Agence France-Presse,
June 19, 2018
- T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2018 IRE Vs SCO Scotland tied with Ireland
- T20I Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2018 IRE Vs SCO Ireland beat Scotland by 46 runs
- Australia in England, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ENG Vs AUS England beat Australia by 38 runs
- Sri Lanka in West Indies, 3 Test Series, 2018 WI Vs SL West Indies drew with Sri Lanka
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW Vs SAW England Women beat South Africa Women by 7 wickets
- New Zealand Women in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IREW Vs NZW New Zealand Women beat Ireland Women by 305 runs
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW Vs SAW England Women beat South Africa Women by 69 runs
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW vs NZW - Jun 20th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 20th, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 23rd, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jun 23rd, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 SAW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 28th, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 ENGW vs NZW - Jun 28th, 2018, 10:10 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jun 29th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Womens T20I Tri-Series in England, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jul 1st, 2018, 05:40 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IREW vs BANW - Jul 1st, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|2914
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5599
|124
|2
|India
|5492
|122
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|6
|Australia
|3474
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3270
|131
|2
|Australia
|1894
|126
|3
|India
|3932
|123
|4
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|5
|England
|1951
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Dhaka: Bangladesh have left out Mustafizur Rahman from their 15-man squad for next month's Test series against Windies after the pacer failed to recover from an injury.
The 22-year-old left-arm seamer, who has claimed 26 wickets in 10 Tests, hurt his left big toe last month during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match he played for the Mumbai Indians.
File image of Mustafizur Rahman. Reuters
Mustafizur was yet to regain his fitness from the injury which also forced him to miss the recent three-match Twenty20 series against Afghanistan, chief selector Minhajul Abedin said on Monday.
"Barring a miracle he is unlikely to be fit before the second Test, so we left him out from the squad," Abedin said.
The first Test will be played in Antigua from 4 July while the second and final Test will be held in Kingston, Jamaica from 12 July.
Right-arm paceman Abu Jayed, who has played three Twenty20 internationals, earned his maiden call-up to the Test squad.
The squad has several changes from Bangladesh's last Test series in February against Sri Lanka at home which they lost 1-0.
Test Skipper Shakib Al Hasan returned to the squad after missing out on the Sri Lanka series due to injury.
Bangladesh, who are also scheduled to play three ODIs and as many Twenty20 internationals on the West Indies tour, will leave home on 23 June.
Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (Capt), Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Mominul Haque, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Kamrul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Abu Jayed, Nazmul Hossain and Shafiul Islam.
Updated Date:
Jun 19, 2018
Also See
Highlights, Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I at Dehradun, Full Cricket score: Hosts clinch series with six-wicket win
Highlights, Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I at Dehradun, Full Cricket Score: Hosts whitewash visitors 3-0
West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 2 at Port Of Spain, Highlights: Cricket Score and updates