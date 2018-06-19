First Cricket
Bangladesh give maiden Test call-up to Abu Jayed ahead of West Indies series; injured Mustafizur Rahman misses out

Bangladesh have left out Mustafizur Rahman from their 15-man squad for next month's Test series against Windies after the pacer failed to recover from an injury.

Agence France-Presse, June 19, 2018

Dhaka: Bangladesh have left out Mustafizur Rahman from their 15-man squad for next month's Test series against Windies after the pacer failed to recover from an injury.

The 22-year-old left-arm seamer, who has claimed 26 wickets in 10 Tests, hurt his left big toe last month during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match he played for the Mumbai Indians.

File image of Mustafizur Rahman. Reuters

Mustafizur was yet to regain his fitness from the injury which also forced him to miss the recent three-match Twenty20 series against Afghanistan, chief selector Minhajul Abedin said on Monday.

"Barring a miracle he is unlikely to be fit before the second Test, so we left him out from the squad," Abedin said.

The first Test will be played in Antigua from 4 July while the second and final Test will be held in Kingston, Jamaica from 12 July.

Right-arm paceman Abu Jayed, who has played three Twenty20 internationals, earned his maiden call-up to the Test squad.

The squad has several changes from Bangladesh's last Test series in February against Sri Lanka at home which they lost 1-0.

Test Skipper Shakib Al Hasan returned to the squad after missing out on the Sri Lanka series due to injury.

Bangladesh, who are also scheduled to play three ODIs and as many Twenty20 internationals on the West Indies tour, will leave home on 23 June.

Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (Capt), Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Mominul Haque, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Kamrul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Abu Jayed, Nazmul Hossain and Shafiul Islam.

