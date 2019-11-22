Bangladesh first to field two concussion substitutes after Liton Das, Nayeem Hasan get hit by Mohammed Shami bouncers in pink-ball Test
Two Bangladesh batsmen — Liton Das and Nayeem Hasan — were retired hurt from the ongoing day-night Test against India at Kolkata, forcing the visitors to bring in as concussion substitutes players who had been dropped from the team.
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG Live Now
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Live Now
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs JHA Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs DEL Baroda beat Delhi by 1 run
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN Vs MUM Tamil Nadu beat Mumbai by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RAJ Vs HAR Haryana beat Rajasthan by 4 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 9 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 61 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 5 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 27th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 29th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 29th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 14th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR vs PUN - Nov 24th, 2019, 09:45 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR vs MAH - Nov 24th, 2019, 01:45 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MUM vs JHA - Nov 24th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra Govt formation LIVE Updates: Uddhav Thackeray will be next CM; Congress-NCP-Sena joint briefing on Saturday over 'final deal'
-
Why big hype on touching $5-tn economy by year 2025 is largely meaningless for average Indians
-
Maharashtra govt formation: Next CM will be from Shiv Sena, NCP has not sought top post, says Congress' Manikrao Thakare
-
After Benjamin Netanyahu's indictment on corruption charges, PM and Israel face uncertain and chaotic future
-
Protesting JNU students deserve your support not condemnation, writes ex-SC judge Markandey Katju
-
Vijender Singh sets sights on bigger things with bout against two-time Commonwealth Games champion Charles Adamu
-
Pagalpanti movie review: John Abraham & Co goof around in a rehash of Bollywood comedy clichés
-
As Indian mental health research sphere is penetrated by pseudo-spiritual influences, it's time medical bodies stepped up
-
Karachi Biennale 2019: With focus on ecology, questions of whether art can spark change
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Kolkata: Two Bangladesh batsmen — Liton Das and Nayeem Hasan — were retired hurt from the ongoing day-night Test against India at Kolkata, forcing the visitors to bring in as concussion substitutes players who had been dropped from the team.
Both Das and Nayeem were hit by Mohammed Shami snorters and were replaced by Mehidy Hasan and Taijul Islam at the Eden Gardens.
Nayeem Hasan was replaced by Taijul Islam after getting hit by a Mohammed Shami snorter. AP
Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Das was taken to a city hospital for a scan before another Shami delivery hit Nayeem, who was interestingly attended to by Indian team physio Nitin Patel.
Bangladesh, thus, became the first team to make two concussion substitutes in a Test match.
Mehidy came in as concussion substitute after Das was hit on the opening day of their maiden day-night Test.
However, Mehidy, an off-spinner, will not be allowed to bowl as per the concussion substitute rule. Mehidy, though, did not last long as he was dismissed by pacer Ishant Sharma for just eight runs.
Das was retired hurt after being hit on his head at the stroke of lunch at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday.
Trying to play a pull shot off a Shami bouncer, the heavily-lacquered pink ball blazed in and hit his helmet in the forehead region in the third ball of the 20th over. He was batting on 16 then.
The physio rushed in, conducted a test and he continued batting, responding with a boundary in the next delivery.
Das hit another boundary in the next over off Ishant and added nine runs before complaining of discomfort. He was next seen walking off the field after a long conversation with the umpire, forcing the end of the first session with the score reading 73 for six.
Das' like-for-like substitute Saif Hassan is down with a (split webbing) injury, forcing the visitors to opt for Mehidy as concussion substitute.
According to the protocol, a proper medical report has to be submitted to the match referee for a concussion substitute.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 22, 2019 18:57:31 IST
Also See
India physio Nitin Patel attends to Nayeem Hasan after Bangladesh batsman gets struck by Mohammed Shami in pink-ball Test
India vs Bangladesh: Visitors' pacers practising for Day/Night test by dipping ball in water, says Mehidy Hasan Miraz
India vs Bangladesh: Hosting pink-ball Test not only solution to reviving format in India, says Rahul Dravid