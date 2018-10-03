Bangladesh lost the Asia Cup 2018 final to India and some of the fans did not take the loss too sportingly. A hacker community from Bangladesh, named Cyber Security & Intelligence (CSI) hacked into the website of the Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday in order to protest the wrong decisions made by umpires in the final played on 28 September which went against Bangladesh team.

CSI posted three pictures on the website, explaining how the unfair decisions cost Bangladesh the trophy.

The first picture was a collage of Liton Das' stumping dismissal. It was a tight call made by the third umpire. However, as per the hackers, Das should not have been given out.

The other pictures had a message written for International Cricket Council and Indian cricket fans. The hacker blamed the ICC for allowing such incidents and not carrying forward the legacy of the gentlemen's game.

"Dear ICC, didn't cricket use to be a gentlemen's game? Shouldn't every team have fair rights? Please explain how it was out? If you don't officially apologise to the whole world and take actions against the umpire then get ready to be hacked every single time you recover the site," warned the hackers.

"And my fellow Indian brothers and sisters, we mean no disrespect to you guys. Please think about it. How would you feel if injustice was done with your team? Every single national team should be treated equally in the game," read the message from the hacking group Cyber Security and Intelligence (CSI)," a message was posted for the Indian cricket fans.