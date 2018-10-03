First Cricket
Bangladesh fans hack Virat Kohli's website claiming wrong decision against Liton Das cost team Asia Cup final against India

The Bangladesh hackers blamed the ICC for allowing such incidents and not carrying forward the legacy of the gentlemen's game.

FirstCricket Staff, October 03, 2018

Bangladesh lost the Asia Cup 2018 final to India and some of the fans did not take the loss too sportingly. A hacker community from Bangladesh, named Cyber Security & Intelligence (CSI) hacked into the website of the Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday in order to protest the wrong decisions made by umpires in the final played on 28 September which went against Bangladesh team.

CSI posted three pictures on the website, explaining how the unfair decisions cost Bangladesh the trophy.

The first picture was a collage of Liton Das' stumping dismissal. It was a tight call made by the third umpire. However, as per the hackers, Das should not have been given out.

Image courtesy: Virat Kohli fan page

The first image explained the moment when Liton Das was given out stumped by the third umpire. Image courtesy: Virat Kohli fan page

The other pictures had a message written for International Cricket Council and Indian cricket fans. The hacker blamed the ICC for allowing such incidents and not carrying forward the legacy of the gentlemen's game.

Image courtesy: Virat Kohli fan page

The second image was a rant by the Bangladesh fans. who were hurt by the dismissal of Das. Image courtesy: Virat Kohli fan page

"Dear ICC, didn't cricket use to be a gentlemen's game? Shouldn't every team have fair rights? Please explain how it was out? If you don't officially apologise to the whole world and take actions against the umpire then get ready to be hacked every single time you recover the site," warned the hackers.

Image courtesy: Virat Kohli fan page

In a clear message to ICC, Bangladesh fans mentioned that they will continue to hack every time there is a conspiracy against Bangladesh spotted. Image courtesy: Virat Kohli fan page

"And my fellow Indian brothers and sisters, we mean no disrespect to you guys. Please think about it. How would you feel if injustice was done with your team? Every single national team should be treated equally in the game," read the message from the hacking group Cyber Security and Intelligence (CSI)," a message was posted for the Indian cricket fans.

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2018

