Bangladesh cricket’s attitude towards Tests needs paradigm shift; board needs to prioritise longer format of game
For any sort of improvement to take place, the team management and the Bangladesh board need to come to a same page and identify a set of cricketers who have the skillset as well as commitment level towards red-ball cricket.
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs MUM Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HAR Vs DEL Haryana beat Delhi by 30 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MUM Vs JHA Mumbai beat Jharkhand by 5 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs MAH Maharashtra beat Baroda by 67 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs PUN Karnataka beat Punjab by 7 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 61 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 5 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG New Zealand beat England by an innings and 65 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 27th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 29th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 29th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 14th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR vs HAR - Nov 25th, 2019, 01:45 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN vs PUN - Nov 25th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE Updates: Supreme Court reserves order for 10.30 am tomorrow; no floor test in Assembly today
-
Sensex surges over 300 points, Nifty above 12,000-mark on positive global cues; Infosys, Bharti Airtel among top gainers
-
Maharashtra political crisis: Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP in consolidation mode as BJP adopts wait-and-watch approach; SC to hear case today
-
UK Election 2019 will not be decided by Brexit, voters across Britain are looking for the 'Next It'
-
Protesting JNU students deserve your support not condemnation, writes ex-SC judge Markandey Katju
-
Davis Cup Finals 2019: Even with new format and rules, Rafael Nadal, Roberto Bautista Agut keep tournament's spirit alive
-
As Tamil releases for 2019 fall below norm of 200-mark, a look at factors that led to declining numbers
-
Girl With A Pearl Earring author Tracy Chevalier: 'Women in historical settings have often been ignored'
-
In water rich Bhutan, authorities struggle to meet the needs of a fast growing capital with lack of access
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
In limited overs cricket, whenever the word ‘upset’ is being tagged with any of Bangladesh’s recent triumphs, their entire cricket fraternity tends to get really offended. But the same community doesn’t make much noise when Mominul Haque openly admits in front of the media that his team is “not looking to cause an upset” in the much anticipated day-night Test against the No 1 ranked Test team in the world. Also, there is no hue and cry, neither in their cricket board not in the media, when the team management makes a tactical blinder by not calling a replacement in the Test squad, despite losing couple of batsmen due to injuries coming into the Eden Gardens fixture.
As Bangladesh suffer yet another overseas thrashing, questions are now being raised on their stature as a Test playing team. AP
As Bangladesh suffer yet another overseas thrashing in the purest format in the game, questions are now being raised on their stature as a Test playing team. Yes, there is no shame in losing to the best side in the world, which is currently in the middle of an impeccable run. But the lethargic manner, in which the so called Tigers have surrendered in this series, has raised quite a few eyebrows.
It is not just their lack of quality; the problem lies in their attitude as well.
It’s now an open secret that some of the premier Bangladeshi cricketers don’t even consider Test matches as their priority. Instead, they know that a quick-fire innings or couple of wickets at a crunch situation in an ODI or T20I can make them an overnight star in their country. Also, those limited-over sparks can fetch them an overseas T20 contract as well, which perhaps is the most lucrative goal for a young and upcoming Bangladeshi player at this point.
The unfortunate way Test cricket is being treated by the majority of top Bangladesh cricketers is the reason why this team faced defeats against Zimbabwe and Afghanistan at home.
Though along with players, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is equally responsible for this growing apathy towards the longer format.
From financial point of view, prioritising the Test format doesn’t fetch any extra incentive for a Bangladesh cricketer as of now. The structure of their current central contract shows that a Test specialist like Mominul is getting placed in a lesser category than cricketers like Mashrafe Mortaza, Mustafizur Rahman or Rubel Hossain; who are more renowned for their white-ball prowess.
At the end of the day, cricketers earn their bread and butter from the sport and passion cannot be the only impetus to prioritise Test cricket. They need monetary benefits as well and Virat Kohli highlighted this point in his post-match presser in Kolkata, when he was asked to analyse Bangladesh’s lack to progress in the Tests.
"Eventually the strength of the Test cricket should come from how strong you're financially. Unless if you keep them [players] financially well, after a time their motivation will go down," the Indian skipper summed up quite aptly.
"Because a [T20] player bowling just four overs and playing for 20 overs is earning 10 times more money than you. Eventually, it's your livelihood and you won't see any logic and will think of changing your profession after five-six years and feel like becoming a T20 player. It can be improved with central contracts,” he added further.
Over the next 18 months, Bangladesh have a busy schedule as a Test team. They have World Test Championship (WTC) assignments against Australia, New Zealand and West Indies at home and set to take on Pakistan and Sri Lanka in away conditions. Also, outside the WTC, they will feature in one Test each against Zimbabwe and Ireland. Hence, it is high time that Bangladesh cricket starts taking the longer version more seriously than they have ever done before.
For any sort of improvement to take place, first and foremost the team management and the board need to be on the same page and identify a set of cricketers who have the skillset as well as the commitment to play red-ball cricket. It will be more like a structural change, which their coach Russell Domingo suggested in Indore.
Once the players are identified, the board is required to provide them the financial security so that they concentrate on the improvement of their game, rather than looking for a gig in a random T20 league. Here, the BCB need to follow the footsteps of the other premier cricket board boards, like the BCCI, ECB, Cricket Australia and New Zealand Cricket, giving utmost priority to their Test cricketers.
And only after these structural revamps, the authorities can shift their focus on the secondary steps like the pace friendly pitches in the domestic circuit, involvement of more top players in First-Class cricket, high performance tours etc.
Following Shakib Al Hasan’s ban, handing over the Test captaincy to Mominul was a brave call on part of the BCB. Though he hasn’t had the results in his favour but once Mominul has been trusted with the job, the board needs to persist with him for at least a year. Going forward, it should be the prerogative of the fraternity to encourage the young captain and groom him as a leader, much like what we see in any other developed cricket nations.
Nevertheless, it has been 19 years since Bangladesh are around in the Test arena and still we use clichés like ‘developing team’ or ‘learning from mistakes’ to justify their dismal show in the pinnacle format of the game and no one even takes offence to these words. But now they should, if they want the performance graphs to go upwards.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 25, 2019 11:31:47 IST
Also See
India vs Bangladesh: Mominul Haque says visitors need to discuss structure of team, play more Test matches
India vs Bangladesh Test Series 2019 at Indore Weather Update: Hazy sunshine with no rain in horizon for series opener
India vs Bangladesh: Tactical blunders that led to Bangladesh losing by an innings and 130 runs in Indore