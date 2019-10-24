Bangladesh cricketers to meet BCB to settle ongoing dispute, demand share of board's revenue
Bangladesh national and first-class players on Monday announced a strike calling for better pay and benefits, casting doubt on the country's tour of India due to start in early November.
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs TN Tamil Nadu beat Gujarat by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs CHH Karnataka beat Chhattisgarh by 9 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 CHH Vs MUM Match Abandoned
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs TN Match Abandoned
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 HK Vs JER Hong Kong beat Jersey by 8 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 CAN Vs IRE Canada beat Ireland by 10 runs
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 KEN Vs SIN Kenya beat Singapore by 7 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NIG Vs OMA Oman beat Nigeria by 7 wickets
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NED vs PNG - Oct 24th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 UAE vs NIG - Oct 24th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 CAN vs HK - Oct 24th, 2019, 03:40 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 28th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 30th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR vs TN - Oct 25th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDA vs INDB - Oct 31st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Deodhar Trophy, 2019 INDC vs INDA - Nov 1st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra Election Result 2019 LIVE Counting and Updates: Devendra Fadnavis sails ahead with 7493 votes in Nagpur South West constituency
-
Infosys whistleblower row: US SEC initiates investigation into allegations of 'unethical practices' in India's IT major
-
As Congress stares at possible defeat in Maharashtra, experts blame high command's 'insipid' campaigning, lack of will to even fight
-
ISL 2019-20, Hyderabad FC Preview: All-round balance, defensive muscle ensure first-timers are no lightweights
-
Rajkummar Rao on why he chose Made In China: I found it funny, entertaining and very aspirational
-
Authorities in Delhi seek to tackle worsening air quality with odd-even scheme, green crackers and free masks, but experts unsure of execution
-
Donald Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, halts American involvement in 'blood-stained' Syria; calls Turkish ceasefire a 'major breakthrough'
-
En route to Annapurna Base Camp, every turn is more mesmerising than the last
-
Call of Duty: Can Modern Warfare restore the franchise's somewhat tarnished glory?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Dhaka: The boycotting Bangladeshi players made new demands on Wednesday including a share of the board's revenue as a crisis surrounding cricket in the country deepened.
Supreme Court lawyer Mustafizur Rahman Khan read out a list of 13 demands on behalf of the Bangladeshi cricketers at a news conference, which also included a "feasible" wage for female players.
Shakib Al Hasan and other senior players were present at Wednesday's press conference. AFP
"Arrangements will have to be made where professional cricketers are given a fair share of the revenue generated by BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board), which, after all, is made possible through the toil and performance of professional cricketers," said Rahman, citing the example of Australia.
Bangladesh national and first-class players on Monday announced a strike calling for better pay and benefits, casting doubt on the country's tour of India due to start in early November.
National Test and Twenty20 captain Shakib Al Hasan, also one of the world's finest all-rounders, led the revolt, with all the star players joining the unprecedented protests.
The strike follows increasing criticism from the players that the BCB, the nation's richest sports body, is not sharing its wealth.
Their demands include a 50 percent pay hike for first-class players, the expansion of national pay contracts, increased match fees in domestic four-day and 50-over games, and better benefits for grounds staff.
But in his first reaction after the strike, the BCB's president Nazmul Hassan called it a "conspiracy" unrelated to pay.
Shakib and other senior players were present at Wednesday's press conference saying they are ready for talks as demanded by the BCB.
"They (the BCB) have called us there and we will definitely go. We are hoping that after our meeting, all the things will be solved," said Shakib.
The strike comes just weeks before Bangladesh are due to play three Twenty20 internationals and two Tests in India next month.
BCB president Hassan said on Tuesday the tour will go ahead despite the players' strike.
"If the players don't want to play they won't... The camp (for the tour) will start after two days, if they want to come they will come, if they want to go they will go," he said.
The Federation of International Cricketers' Associations praised the players "for taking a stand together in order to secure fair conditions," the body's executive chairman Tony Irish said in a statement late on Tuesday.
"This has happened despite the challenging environment for players to collectivise in Bangladesh and it is a clear indication of the need for change in the way players are treated in what we regard as an important cricket country.
The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Updated Date:
Oct 24, 2019 08:41:23 IST
Also See
Unhappy with BCB, Bangladesh cricketers go on strike; upcoming tour of India under threat
Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan smells conspiracy behind players' strike but says India tour on
Bangladesh Cricket Board promotes institutionalised match fixing, claims former BCB president Saber Hossain Chowdhury