First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Qualifier 1 May 07, 2019
MI vs CSK
Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets
IRE Tri-Nation Series | Match 2 May 07, 2019
WI vs BAN
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 8 wickets
IPL May 08, 2019
DC vs SRH
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 09, 2019
IRE vs BAN
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Bangladesh cricket officials monitoring security in Sri Lanka ahead of planned July tour

Bangladesh's players and officials came within 50 metres (yards) of the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch in March before a suspected white supremacist began indiscriminately shooting Muslim worshippers

Agence France-Presse, May 08, 2019 16:38:29 IST

Dhaka: Bangladesh cricket officials said Wednesday they were monitoring security in Sri Lanka in the wake of last month's terror attacks and ahead of a planned tour slated for July.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, a member of the Bangladesh Cricket Team, arrives at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport from New Zealand after escaping the Christchurch mosque attacks. Reuters

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, a member of the Bangladesh Cricket Team, arrives at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport from New Zealand after escaping the Christchurch mosque attacks. Reuters

The national team narrowly avoided being caught in the New Zealand mosque attacks of 15 March that killed 51 people.

Bangladesh's one-day international series in Sri Lanka was scheduled to take place in July, having been brought forward from December.

But the fate of the series has been thrown into doubt following the 21 April Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka churches and hotels that killed more than 250 people.

"We won't say the series is uncertain, but we are monitoring the situation through the Bangladesh High Commission and our foreign ministry,” cricket board chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury told AFP.

"We will also see what the Sri Lankan Cricket board has to say about the present situation," he added.

Bangladesh's players and officials came within 50 metres (yards) of the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch in March before a suspected white supremacist began indiscriminately shooting Muslim worshippers.

They were in the city to play a Test match, which was promptly cancelled.

Updated Date: May 08, 2019 16:38:29 IST

Tags : Bangladesh Cricket Board, Chirstchurch Shooting, Cricket, Nizamuddin Chowdhury, Sri Lanka Attacks, Sri Lanka Cricket Board

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4659 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7154 286
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all