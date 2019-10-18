Bangladesh Cricket Board sacks two first-class coaches for not playing leg-spinners in National Cricket League
Bangladesh have upped in the ante in their quest for a quality leg-spin bowler, with two domestic first-class coaches sacked for not fielding one in the National Cricket League.
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCO Vs SIN Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs VID Maharashtra beat Vidarbha by 33 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 UP Vs HAR Haryana beat Uttar Pradesh by 20 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 DEL Vs HP Delhi beat Himachal Pradesh by 3 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 ASS Vs PUD Puducherry beat Assam by 5 wickets
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 6 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 5 wickets
- South Africa Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 8 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT Vs JER Qatar beat Jersey by 8 wickets
- Jersey in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2019 QAT Vs JER Qatar beat Jersey by 6 wickets
- Pentangular T20I Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs NEP Oman beat Nepal by 6 wickets
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND Vs SA India beat South Africa by an innings and 137 runs
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 HK vs IRE - Oct 18th, 2019, 03:40 PM IST
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 KEN vs NED - Oct 18th, 2019, 03:40 PM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 19th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 28th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh Women in Pakistan, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 PAKW vs BANW - Oct 30th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR vs PUD - Oct 20th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 DEL vs GUJ - Oct 20th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUN vs TN - Oct 21st, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Kashmir migrant worker executions are symptom of Valley’s anti-Hindu paranoia, misplaced fear of Indian State
-
US, Turkey agree to 5-day ceasefire in Syria to allow Kurdish forces to withdraw from safe zone along border
-
Laal Kaptaan movie review: Saif Ali Khan throws himself into a Naga sadhu role in an overwritten, underdeveloped film
-
Targeted killings of apple traders and non-local labourers show Kashmir battle has reached a decisive phase
-
BJP’s fervent bid to confer Bharat Ratna on Savarkar shows party's strategy to embed RSS in Indian history
-
Reliance Industries creates history, becomes first Indian company to hit Rs 9 lakh cr market valuation mark
-
Kutch's Ajrakh craft suffers, as declining water table, excess iron hamper artists' practice
-
BWF Denmark Open 2019: PV Sindhu fails to shake off rust in loss to An Se Young as top shuttlers struggle with unforgiving schedule
-
TikTok's runaway success in India is a story best understood through the rise of the platform's many stars
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7748
|277
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|4
|India
|8620
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Dhaka: Bangladesh have upped in the ante in their quest for a quality leg-spin bowler, with two domestic first-class coaches sacked for not fielding one in the National Cricket League.
Representational image. AFP
The unusual requirement was introduced as Bangladesh desperately look for a decent leggie for their national team as it struggles in international cricket. The lack of domestic match practice for batsmen against leg-spin was also laid bare as Afghan wizard Rashid Khan tore apart Bangladesh in the recent series.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed on Friday that two coaches had been withdrawn for not following the instructions.
Dhaka failed to field leg-spinner Jubair Hossain while Khulna ignored Rishad Hossain in their recent first-round domestic matches. "We had given clear instructions to play leg-spinners in the NCL, but neither... was picked in the starting eleven," board president Nazmul Hassan told reporters on Thursday.
"We have to give them game time. How can they improve otherwise?" Chittagong and Dhaka Metropolis both followed the board's edict and debuted leg-spinners Minhajul Abedin and Aminul Islam in the eight-team NCL.
Hassan said the board will also make it mandatory for teams to play leg-spinners in the forthcoming Bangladesh Premier League T20 tournament. "They (teams) must have a leg-spinner in the squad and if he is a local he must be picked in the best eleven," said Hassan.
Updated Date:
Oct 18, 2019 14:02:17 IST
Also See
Fitness of Mustafizur Rahman and other pacers a headache for Bangladesh ahead of India tour
Top Bangladesh cricketers asked to play in National Cricket League ahead of India tour
Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah back to bowling long spells with aim to secure spot in squad for India tour