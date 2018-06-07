- Afghanistan and Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AFG Vs BAN Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 6 wickets
- Afghanistan and Bangladesh in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AFG Vs BAN Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 45 runs
- Women's Asia Cup T20, 2018 INDW Vs SLW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- Women's Asia Cup T20, 2018 MALW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Malaysia Women by 147 runs
- Women's Asia Cup T20, 2018 BANW Vs THAW Bangladesh Women beat Thailand Women by 9 wickets
- New Zealand Women in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IREW vs NZW - Jun 8th, 2018, 04:00 PM IST
- Women's Asia Cup T20, 2018 INDW vs PAKW - Jun 9th, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Women's Asia Cup T20, 2018 SLW vs THAW - Jun 9th, 2018, 07:00 AM IST
- Women's Asia Cup T20, 2018 MALW vs BANW - Jun 9th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 9th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Women's Asia Cup T20, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Jun 10th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IREW vs NZW - Jun 10th, 2018, 04:00 PM IST
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 12th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IREW vs NZW - Jun 13th, 2018, 04:00 PM IST
- South Africa Women in England, 3 ODI series, 2018 ENGW vs SAW - Jun 15th, 2018, 06:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3499
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|2914
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5257
|125
|2
|India
|5492
|122
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Australia
|3327
|104
|6
|Pakistan
|3279
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|2990
|130
|2
|Australia
|1894
|126
|3
|India
|3932
|123
|4
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|5
|England
|1951
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Dhaka: Bangladesh on Thursday named former England Test cricketer Steve Rhodes as head coach, ending a long hunt for a successor to Sri Lankan Chandika Hathurusingha.
File image of Steve Rhodes. Image courtesy: Twitter @ICC
Rhodes, 53, told reporters in Dhaka that Bangladesh is "a wonderful cricket nation. The support that the boys get in the Bangladesh team is tremendous."
"Personally to be involved in a major role, to be given the responsibility by the President and Board, is a fantastic honour and it's a privilege to be involved in Bangladesh cricket," he added.
Bangladesh have been without a coach since Hathurusingha stepped down in October after a successful three-year stint.
West Indies great Courtney Walsh, in charge of the team's fast bowling unit, was given interim overall responsibility during a T20 tri-nations tournament in Sri Lanka in March.
Walsh is also in charge of the team in the ongoing Twenty20 international series against Afghanistan in India, which Bangladesh have already lost.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board hired South African Test cricketer Gary Kirsten as its consultant to help it find the right person for the job.
"Steve Rhodes was on top of our list. His name was also in Kirsten's list. We spoke to him face to face today and we are satisfied fully," BCB head Nazmul Hassan told reporters.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Rhodes, who played 11 Tests and nine one-day internationals for England, has been given a two-year contract lasting until the 2020 ICC World Twenty20.
He coached Worcestershire county team in England for 11 years until being sacked last year.
Updated Date:
Jun 07, 2018
Also See
Bangladesh Cricket Board prolongs interim coach Courtney Walsh's stay till Afghanistan T20I series in June
Sri Lanka Cricket names new selectors as government takes over board after gambling allegations on body
Sri Lanka Cricket promises to render 'full cooperation' to ICC in Galle pitch-fixing investigation